Guardian: Leaked documents show Cisco expanded ties with Israeli military intelligence during Gaza war

ABNA24 - Leaked internal documents have revealed that US technology giant Cisco worked to maintain and expand its business ties with Israeli military spying agencies throughout the genocide in Gaza.

The Guardian published the revelation on Saturday, citing an investigation the paper had conducted based on documents obtained from employees opposed to the company’s ties with the Israeli regime.

According to the probe, the company deployed senior executives and technical teams to resolve operational failures affecting its Israeli military clients, while pursuing additional contracts.

It found that Cisco undertook a months-long effort to restore the confidence of the regime’s military intelligence directorate after repeated system crashes and outages disrupted Tel Aviv’s spying operations.

A confidential September 2025 memo revealed the damage caused by the failures, stating, “This series of events happened during the period of war, deeply impacting customer sentiment.” It added that the disruptions had affected “critical operations.”

Cisco reportedly deployed personnel to work directly with Sapir, a secretive Israeli military unit reportedly involved in moving parts of the regime’s espionage apparatus underground following October 7, 2023, when a heroic resistance operation resulted in the entrapment of hundreds of Israelis.

The company classified the intelligence account as “critical” and sought to reverse what it called “negative sentiment.”

After resolving the technical problems, Cisco presented the recovery as a “customer success story,” reporting that the Israeli client was satisfied by the summer of 2025.

By that time, the Israeli regime had massacred tens of thousands of Palestinians as part of the genocide that followed the resistance operation, with American military, intelligence, corporate, and military support playing a crucial part in enabling the Israeli military.

According to a 2025 internal document cited by The Guardian, Cisco’s business with the Israeli military intelligence directorate generated approximately $67 million over three years.

Beyond its existing contracts, Cisco pursued dozens of additional deals with Israeli bodies in 2026, including the espionage community, air force, and navy. Many involved proposed artificial intelligence projects.

The investigation also found that Splunk, a data analysis platform owned by Cisco, sought to join Project Nimbus, the occupying regime’s cloud computing agreement with Google and Amazon. It remains unclear whether the proposed deal was finalized.

Some current and former Cisco employees holding the company accountable for its complicity in Israeli war crimes have formed an organization called Bridge to Humanity. They denounce the company’s leadership for disregarding employee concerns while expanding its military business. The group argues that Cisco’s hardware and software provide essential infrastructure for Israeli military operations.

The revelations come amid additional scrutiny after the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found reasonable cause earlier in 2026 to believe Cisco had allowed a hostile workplace involving racist rhetoric against Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim employees. Investors have also called for an independent human rights assessment of the company’s business with the Israeli military.



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