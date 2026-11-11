ABNA24 - A third oil tanker attempting to cross an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz exploded after striking a naval mine on Tuesday afternoon, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said.

In a statement, the Public Relations Office of the IRGC Navy said the tanker was burning in the eastern part of the Strait, with smoke from the explosion and ensuing fire spreading across the area.

The statement said that following the destruction of coastal radar and navigational assistance systems belonging to the US military in the southern Strait of Hormuz, the tankers had been attempting to pass through unauthorized routes at significantly greater risk than before.

“As a result of their attempts to navigate dangerous and unauthorized routes, these tankers are striking naval mines.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the IRGC Navy said two oil tankers attempting to navigate a similar route had suffered massive explosions and were left ablaze.

Meanwhile, IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said the Strait of Hormuz is “without any doubt” under the control of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy.

“Even this morning, two vessels that were attempting to pass through the strait illegally, despite being escorted by US F-35 fighter jets, encountered incidents, and their departure was prevented,” he said.

Mohebbi added that navigational aids “that had been installed clandestinely” had also been destroyed, stressing that “100 percent control of the strait” rests with the IRGC Navy.

Iranian armed forces have maintained full control over transit through the Strait — responsible for roughly one-fifth of global oil delivery— requiring prior authorization and confining safe passage exclusively to designated northern corridors.

Southern routes near Omani waters have been declared unauthorized and mined, with repeated IRGC Navy statements confirming that vessels attempting to use them after disabling AIS systems have struck mines, exploded, and caught fire.

IRGC Navy units have repeatedly intercepted or neutralized ships attempting covert transit, including those linked to the Israeli regime or operating under US encouragement.

IRGC commanders maintain that empty American promises of escort and protection have repeatedly proven hollow, as vessels trusting such assurances have been halted or destroyed.

Iran says only ships complying with its rules can transit safely, while those serving the interests of the aggressors face decisive consequences.

Iran imposed the restrictions in response to the latest round of US-Israeli aggression, which began on February 28.



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