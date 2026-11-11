AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, in a message marking Aerospace Week, has said that warriors of Islam within the IRGC Aerospace Force, by consolidating national authority, have brought the tireless efforts of the force’s martyrs to fruition and in the most challenging moments, they have stood firm—with strength and resolve—in the arenas of both science and action.

Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei wrote that while consolidating national authority, the combatants of the Islamic Revolution within the IRGC Aerospace Force have brought to fruition the tireless efforts of the force’s martyrs.

He pointed out that in the most challenging moments, they stood firm—with strength and resolve—in the arenas of both science and action.

Today, as Islamic Iran stands proudly among the world’s leaders in missile technology, we recognize that this grandeur and power are rooted in the very foundations of knowledge and self-sacrifice—foundations laid with total dedication by the scientists and valiant sons of this land, who relied upon self-belief and an inward-looking perspective, the IRGC Navy commander added.

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