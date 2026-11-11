ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy said the U.S. military does not dare approach the Strait of Hormuz and lures tankers into "fiery walls" by claiming the waterway is open.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy said the U.S. military, which it described as a "smuggling army," does not dare approach the Strait of Hormuz itself and instead lures "poor tankers" into "fiery walls" with the "lie" that the strait is open.

In a post on social media, the IRGC Navy command said the "humiliated" U.S. military drags the vessels into danger by claiming the waterway is open.



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