Afghanistan Exports Bamyan Potatoes to Uzbekistan for the First Time

AhlulBayt News Agency: Afghanistan has exported potatoes grown in Bamyan province to Uzbekistan for the first time, following an agreement to export 100,000 tonnes of the crop. However, the move has drawn criticism from some Afghan residents amid rising potato prices in domestic markets.

A shipment of potatoes produced in Bamyan, a predominantly Shia province in central Afghanistan, departed for Uzbekistan early on Thursday, November 12, marking the first export of the province’s potatoes to the neighbouring country.

The initiative was carried out in cooperation with the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment and the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment said the export opportunity was secured following successful trial cultivation of potatoes in Bamyan, which demonstrated the potential for supplying the Uzbek market.

the first shipment consisted of eight trucks carrying potatoes. The trucks travelled through the Hairatan commercial border crossing in Balkh province towards the Uzbek city of Termez.

Following the success of the trial cultivation, Sayed Karim Hashemi, head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, and Duran Vahabov, head of the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce, reached an agreement on exporting 100,000 tonnes of potatoes from Bamyan to Uzbekistan.

Reports also indicate that negotiations between the commercial bodies of the two countries are continuing to finalise an export contract.

The chambers of commerce, in coordination with officials from both countries, have also helped establish links between traders and farmers and have facilitated arrangements for purchasing, marketing and transporting agricultural products.

The cooperation is expected to expand market opportunities for Bamyan’s farmers and strengthen trade between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Residents Concerned About Rising Domestic Prices

The start of potato exports from Bamyan has also prompted criticism among some Afghan residents.

Critics argue that the Taliban authorities are allowing the export of potatoes at a time when the product is facing shortages and rising prices in domestic markets.

the price of one *seer* (approximately seven kilograms) of potatoes in Kabul markets has reached around 250 Afghanis, equivalent to approximately one million Iranian tomans, and prices continue to rise.

They say that, amid declining purchasing power and growing economic difficulties for many families, meeting domestic demand should take priority over exports.