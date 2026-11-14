AhlulBayt News Agency: The deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) says that Iran’s military capabilities and resources for conducting effective operations and delivering devastating blows to the enemy have significantly increased.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV, Major General Mostafa Izadi said on Friday that Iran proved during the Ramadan War that with unwavering resolve, overwhelming power, and full combat readiness, it is capable of launching devastating and painful operations.

The reach of Iran’s potential retaliatory strikes will not be confined to the region or the occupied territories; it will extend far beyond regional borders, the commander emphasized.

Izadi also praised Lebanon’s Hezbollah, stating that the Iranian nation stands alongside Hezbollah forces and the Lebanese people, and supports them.

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