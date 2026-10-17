IRGC commander: Iran’s armed forces fully prepared on land, sea and air

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Mostafa Izadi, has stated that Iran’s armed forces stand fully prepared to confront any enemy on land, at sea, and in the air, stressing that the United States has suffered failure in Iraq just as it did in Afghanistan.

General Izadi on Thursday recalled the experience of the Sacred Defense, the eight-year war imposed on the Islamic Republic beginning in 1980, saying that should the enemy attack the country, Iranian forces would stand firm until the end, drive the aggressors back, and never allow them to seize even a single inch of Iranian soil.

“Today, too, we stand against the aggression of the criminal United States and the Zionist regime; and, just as in the Sacred Defense, through the self-sacrifice and resistance of the warriors of Islam, we will not permit any form of aggression against our beloved homeland,” he stated.

The senior commander affirmed that, standing alongside the Resistance Front, Iran remains committed until the very end to defending divine values, justice, and truth, and to supporting the oppressed across the region and the world.

He noted that the enemy finds itself in a precarious position and repeatedly advances new claims in an effort to mask this reality.

Highlighting Iran’s comprehensive defensive readiness, General Izadi said a formidable defensive front has been established across all domains -- land, sea, air, air defense, and security -- throughout the country.

“Just as the enemy suffered defeat in past conflicts, any hostile move -- no matter how slight -- will once again result in their failure,” he emphasized.

Referring to Iraq’s history of resistance against foreign occupation, he observed that the people of Iraq are the same people who, under the leadership of great religious scholars, once drove the British out of their country.

He added that just as the Americans fled Afghanistan in haste, they have faced a similar situation in Iraq, expressing hope that the Iraqi people, through unity and cohesion, will safeguard their country and their values.

Major General Izadi, a veteran of the Sacred Defense who was appointed IRGC deputy commander-in-chief by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei in August 2026, has in recent statements also underscored the combat readiness of Iranian forces in southern regions, including firm control over the Strait of Hormuz.

His latest remarks come amid the formal conclusion of the long US military presence in Iraq on September 30, an outcome independent observers have described as a strategic defeat for Washington, comparable to its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, and accelerated by Iranian resistance and victories against recent US-Israeli aggressions.

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