IRGC Deputy: Enemies plotted for decades to weaken Iranian nation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Mostafa Izadi, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), says the enemies have been plotting for decades under different pretexts to weaken and divide the Iranian nation.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the 40th day since the burial of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in North Khorasan Province, General Izadi noted that the Islamic Revolution has been a thorn in the enemies’ eyes because of its message of peace and justice to humanity.

He said the enemies hatched plots and pursued various conspiracies and tricks, intending to divide Iran, steal its oil resources, weaken the Iranian Armed Forces, and destroy the country’s peaceful nuclear industry, adding that the nuclear issue was nothing more than an excuse to launch aggressions.

Referring to wars and conflicts imposed on the country, including the recent joint US–Israeli aggression, General Izadi said the Iranian nation and Armed Forces turned victorious in battles with the enemies in the past years, through their steadfastness and the guidance of the leadership.

The deputy IRGC commander said that Iranian martyrs—above all, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution— always followed the path of excellence and salvation of the nation and stood firm against the enemies, whether it was the Sacred Defense period or during the recent wars.

Today, the Islamic Republic has brought the world’s hegemonic powers to their knees, which is the result of the leadership’s authority, the nation’s resistance, and the power equation that has been formed following the victory of the revolution, he explained.

Stating that the world is closely watching the decline of America’s power, General Izadi said Iran, despite all the conspiracies and pressures of the enemies, will continue to prosper and move forward by relying on the people, leadership, and the ideals of the martyrs.

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