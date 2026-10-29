Scholars Debate Whether Sufism Constitutes a Parallel Religion at New Delhi Conference

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Islamic scholars and researchers gathered in New Delhi for an academic discussion titled “Is Sufism a Parallel Religion?” examining Sufism's religious status, its relationship with Islamic teachings and its relevance to contemporary society. Hujjatul Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Sadiq Hussaini presented the Shia Imamiya perspective, arguing that the question of treating Sufism as a parallel religion was unfounded.

The discussion was organised on Sunday at the central office of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat by *Imkanat*, a newly launched magazine that seeks to encourage dialogue amid growing ideological differences and social tensions. The event focused on the second issue of the magazine, which explores the place of Sufism within the broader Islamic intellectual and spiritual tradition.

Presiding over the discussion, noted Islamic scholar and Padma Shri recipient Akhtarul Wasey said that wearing blue or yellow clothes alone does not make someone a Sufi. Citing the teachings of Junayd al-Baghdadi, he explained that genuine Sufism is reflected in qualities such as renunciation, obedience, simplicity, patience, contentment and a life of spiritual humility.

Sufism and the Foundations of Islamic Teachings

Maulvi Ziaur Rahman Alimi presented the findings of his research, arguing that the fundamental elements of Sufism—including faith, righteous conduct and good moral character—cannot reasonably be regarded as a religion parallel to Islam when they are firmly grounded in the Quran, Sunnah and universally recognised Islamic principles.

He said that Sufi practices concerned with spiritual discipline and personal development do not constitute an independent religious code separate from Sharia. Rather, they represent different approaches to understanding and applying Islamic principles in areas such as self-purification, spiritual excellence, inner discipline and moral reform.

Alimi also emphasised that these approaches should be evaluated critically, as they may contain both valid and mistaken interpretations. Similar possibilities of disagreement and error exist in the scholarly work of Islamic jurists and theologians dealing with specific religious questions, he added.

Questions About Sufism as a Field of Knowledge

Opening the discussion, its coordinator, Ahmad Javed, raised questions about the place of Sufism within the continuity of divine revelation.

He asked why Sufism and self-purification should be treated separately from the broader Islamic tradition if Islam is understood not merely as a historically emerging religion but as a continuous divine message extending from Prophet Adam to the present day.

Javed questioned whether Sufism and spiritual purification should be recognised as branches of Islamic knowledge in the same way as jurisprudence, hadith and Quranic exegesis.

He also drew attention to similarities between certain Sufi practices, such as detachment from worldly concerns, meditation and concentration, and practices associated with Buddhism and yoga.

According to Javed, limiting Sufism to mystical secrets and esoteric concepts, rather than examining it as a structured field of knowledge, has weakened its intellectual development. He noted that Sufi literature addresses several areas of study, including psychology, spiritual discipline, mental healing and mystical knowledge.

Scholars Call for Serious Engagement with Criticism

Dr Syed Qamarul Islam, commenting on Alimi's research paper, said Sufi scholars should not dismiss criticism as insignificant. Instead, he urged them to take objections seriously, understand the questions raised by modern-minded audiences and provide reasoned responses.

He described the research paper as a constructive contribution towards that objective.

Dr Waris Mazahiri also welcomed the paper as an example of serious academic inquiry and meaningful dialogue. He noted that the question of whether Sufism constitutes a parallel religion had been addressed by writers including Amin Ahsan Islahi, Wahiduddin Khan and Javed Ahmad Ghamidi.

However, Mazahiri argued that the discussion should extend beyond the question of Sufism's religious status. He stressed the importance of examining its relevance to contemporary challenges and the needs of younger generations.

Professor Kanwar Mohammad Yusuf Amin also addressed objections raised by modern thinkers, seeking to respond to them through scholarly arguments.

Shia Imamiya Perspective on Sufism and Irfan

Hujjatul Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Sadiq Hussaini presented the Shia Imamiya perspective on Sufism and *irfan*, a term commonly associated with Islamic spiritual knowledge and the pursuit of deeper understanding of the divine.