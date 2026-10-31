Axios: Trump's meeting with CENTCOM commander not related to military attack

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a report by the Axios news outlet, a "military attack" was not the main focus of yesterday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper at the White House.

Barak Ravid, a reporter for this news outlet, citing several US officials, announced that more than 20 people attended this meeting and that the issue of the naval blockade on Iran and the imposition of economic pressure on Tehran was discussed.

This reporter did not rule out military attacks under these conditions and said: Although the focus of the meeting was on the blockade and economic pressure, attacks against Iran after the US midterm elections are possible.

According to two US officials, Trump at this meeting requested a direct report from the CENTCOM commander on the effectiveness of the naval blockade on Iran.

It is said that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Kane, White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles also attended this meeting.

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