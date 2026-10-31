Shia Muslims Foundation of America calls for release of detainees held over Fatimid mourning ceremonies in Bahrain

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Shia Muslims Foundation of America expressed concern over reports of the detention of preachers, eulogists, and organizers of Shia mourning ceremonies in Bahrain coinciding with the Fatimiyya days. The foundation announced that, based on information it has received directly, at least six people have been detained in recent weeks and that it is closely following the matter.

The Shia Muslims Foundation of America has stated its demands as follows:

Release of those detained for their religious beliefs: Anyone detained solely for delivering religious speeches, eulogizing, or organizing religious ceremonies must be released immediately and unconditionally.

Observance of legal procedures and humane treatment of detainees: Detainees must be informed of the reasons for their detention, have access to a lawyer and their family members, and be protected from any torture and mistreatment.

Respect for the right to hold religious rituals: Bahrain is committed to the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights; a covenant that recognizes freedom of religion and belief. Shia Muslims must be able to mourn Lady Fatima Zahra (a.s.) without fear of arrest.

Drawing the attention of the international community: The Shia Muslim Foundation has called for inviting United Nations experts on freedom of religion and belief to travel to Bahrain and has asked governments with relations with the country, including the United States, to raise and pursue these cases publicly.

Freedom of religion and belief is a universal right, and no one should be imprisoned for eulogizing, delivering religious speeches, or mourning. The Shia Muslim Foundation has announced that it has received direct reports about these detentions and will continue monitoring the situation and will publish new news and details upon obtaining confirmed information.

Detentions in connection with Fatimiyya ceremonies

The Shia Muslims Foundation of America also announced that three preachers and eulogists were detained earlier this month, and on October 30 it received reports of the detention of another eulogist and two officials of the mourning committee of a Husseiniya. According to the foundation, some of these detentions took place after campaigns were launched on social media against religious content. This institution, to protect the safety of the detainees and their families, has refrained from publishing the names of these individuals.

Ambiguity about the reasons for the detentions

The foundation emphasized that it has not yet been able to independently confirm all cases of detention and, as of the publication of the statement, is unaware of any official notice issued by Bahraini officials about the reasons for the detentions or possible charges. Raha Hussein, the executive director of the Shia Muslim Foundation, asked Bahraini officials to disclose the whereabouts of the detainees, provide for their access to lawyers and their families, and release those detained solely for their religious beliefs.

Human rights bodies' report on widespread detention of Shia clerics

These concerns are raised in circumstances where a joint report by the "Peace for Democracy and Human Rights" organization and the "Bahrain Human Rights Assembly" titled "Criminalization of a Religious Doctrine and Ritual," published on October 12, reported the detention of 64 Shia religious scholars in Bahrain during the months of March to August 2026; 44 of these individuals were detained on a single day, namely May 9. The report also reports about 150 detentions related to the Ashura days and the cancellation of 103 mourning ceremonies or Husseiniya activities.

In the report of these two human rights bodies, allegations are raised about torture, mistreatment of detainees, obtaining forced confessions, and restrictions on their access to a fair trial. It also refers to cases of hate speech and sectarian incitement against Shia religious figures.

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