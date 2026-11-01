Those Seeking to Make Muslims Second-Class Citizens Are Enemies of the Country

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani has said that those who seek to make Muslims feel like strangers and second-class citizens in their own country are, in reality, enemies of the nation. He asserted that Muslims do not live in India at the mercy of anyone and that their ancestors made immense sacrifices for the country's independence.

“Has being a Muslim in India been turned into a crime?” Madani asked, making it clear that no attempt to reduce Muslims to second-class citizens in their own country would succeed.

He was addressing the two-day session of the Majlis-e-Muntazima of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, held on October 30 and 31 in Mewat, Nuh district, Haryana. Following deliberations on the country's current situation, challenges facing Muslims, Waqf properties, the Uniform Civil Code, the Islamic world and Palestine, the session adopted several important resolutions and a comprehensive declaration.

India Facing Constitutional and Ideological Crisis

Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani said the country was passing through a critical phase in which attempts were being made to weaken the fundamental spirit of democracy and constitutional values. He said religious hatred and discrimination were not only affecting the rights of Muslims and other minorities but were also undermining the rights of Dalits, disadvantaged communities and the rule of law.

Citing figures indicating more than 1,600 verified incidents of hate speech over the past year, with no FIR registered in 87 per cent of the cases, he said the situation raised serious questions about access to justice and the functioning of law enforcement agencies.

Criticising bulldozer demolitions, Madani said the administration was increasingly assuming the roles of both judge and executioner. Demolishing a citizen's home or property without completing due legal procedures, he said, amounted to an assault on the Constitution, the rule of law and the dignity of the judiciary.

He also rejected narratives portraying the majority community as being under threat, arguing that such claims were driven not by genuine concerns but by the desire to retain power.

“When governments fail to address real problems such as employment, farmers' concerns and the economy, they introduce fear-based narratives about infiltration and population growth to divert public attention,” he said.

Referring to a response by the Union Home Ministry in Parliament, Madani said the government had no authenticated data on illegal infiltration.

Addressing Jamiat's office-bearers and workers, he called for active engagement and determination.

“Stop crying and complaining! Come out into the field and stand firm!” he urged.

He said the protection of Islam was possible not merely through slogans and claims but by shaping one's life in accordance with religious principles. He also stressed that differences of opinion should not be treated as hostility and that people must develop the courage to listen to others and accept a correct viewpoint.

Key Resolutions and Decisions of the Majlis-e-Muntazima

The Majlis-e-Muntazima expressed concern over hate speech against Muslims, Islamophobia, mob lynchings and campaigns of social and economic boycott.

It called for the implementation of the Supreme Court's directives in the Tehseen Poonawalla case, the appointment of nodal officers at the level of Superintendents of Police in every district, and the establishment of special fast-track courts to hear hate-motivated crimes.

The session also objected to the formation of a high-level committee by the Home Ministry to study population-related issues and questioned the assumptions underlying its work. Jamiat demanded the establishment of an impartial commission comprising experts operating in accordance with international standards.

Protection of Waqf Properties

In a resolution concerning Waqf properties, the organisation described the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in its present form as being contrary to the religious and constitutional rights of Muslim minorities and the fundamental spirit of Waqf.

It called for amendments to the legislation and proposed the establishment of an independent and empowered body, modelled on the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), to ensure the protection and effective management of Waqf properties.

Protection of Mosques and Islamic Religious Sites

The session demanded the full implementation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, to safeguard mosques, Eidgahs and other Islamic religious sites.

It also called for compliance with the Supreme Court's interim order of December 12, 2024, and demanded a halt to the demolition of mosques without due legal process.

It was decided that all provincial, district and tehsil units of Jamiat would submit memorandums to the relevant authorities on a single date and at a designated time determined by the central organisation.

A six-month deadline was also set for reviewing and completing the legal documentation relating to mosque lands and other properties.

Protection of Madrasas

The resolution on madrasas called for an end to harassment in the name of recognition and inspections, as well as baseless propaganda against religious educational institutions.

Madrasas were instructed to maintain and safeguard all land documents, approved building plans, student identification records and financial accounts.

The session also rejected the Uniform Civil Code, describing it as discriminatory.

Palestine and National Unity

The session expressed deep concern over ongoing wars in various parts of the Islamic world and the situation in Palestine.

It called for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, an end to the expansion of Israeli settlements, and the punishment of those responsible for war crimes.

The resolutions also demanded the protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites, along with the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and other Palestinian territories.

In its comprehensive declaration, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind reaffirmed its commitment to national unity and mutual respect, stating that dividing the country in the name of religion was unacceptable in the past, remains unacceptable today and will remain so in the future.

The declaration also pledged to raise its voice for the rights of farmers, students, Dalits, minorities and all other oppressed and disadvantaged communities.

The organisation urged the younger generation to stand up for truth and justice with courage, confidence and determination rather than surrendering to despair and fear.

Emphasis on Youth Training and Organisational Strengthening

Maulana Abul Qasim Nomani, rector of Darul Uloom Deoband, said Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had expanded its field of activities and that the abilities of young people needed to be utilised to the fullest.

Jamiat Vice-President Maulana Muhammad Salman Bijnori stressed that religious struggle required not only educational competence but also spiritual training, sincerity and perseverance.

Naib Amir-e-Hind Maulana Muhammad Salman Mansoorpuri emphasised the need to bring young and talented individuals into leadership positions and entrust them with responsibilities to strengthen the organisation.

The session identified the religious and moral training of the younger generation, the protection of faith and belief, and the strengthening of Islamic identity as essential priorities.

The central, provincial, district, city and local units of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind were instructed to prepare annual action plans and implement them regularly.

Question-and-answer sessions were also held, during which the organisation's president and other office-bearers responded to questions from members.

On the occasion, several publications were released, including a biography of former Jamiat leader Maulana Muhammad Ibrahim Alwari (RA), a student-oriented book titled Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH): 150 Questions and Answers, and several works by Mufti Ashfaq Qazi.

Scholars from Darul Uloom Deoband and Mazahir Uloom Saharanpur, central and provincial office-bearers of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, and members of the Majlis-e-Muntazima from across the country attended the session.