Publication of joint book by Muslim, Christian women researchers from 4 countries

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The book A Sacred Covenant: Essays on Family Ethics in Islam and Christianity was published in Canada in October 2026; a work that can be considered an example of scholarly cooperation between Muslim and Christian women in the field of family ethics and interfaith dialogue.

The outstanding feature of this book is the formation of a women's scholarly circle beyond religious and cultural borders. Seven women researchers with different perspectives have presented their views on the status of women, motherhood, marriage, chastity, child-rearing, and the challenges of the contemporary family. In addition to drafting articles, these researchers exchanged views on these matters at a joint scholarly meeting.

In compiling this work, Jacinta Vigas, a Catholic theologian and professor at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome; Elena Sergina Rogatina, a professor at the Kazan Orthodox Seminary in Russia; Maria Stajić, a Serbian researcher of Orthodox Christianity; and Narjes Roudgar, Seyedeh Fatemeh Ahmadi, Maryam Sahhaf, and Razieh Shameli, Iranian researchers in the field of Islamic studies and the family, participated. Professors from academic centers in Iran, Italy, Russia, and Serbia were present in this collaboration.

This book was compiled and published in line with the second international conference on comparative studies of ethics in Islam and Christianity, centered on the Research Institute for Islamic Sciences and Culture. Among the outstanding features of this work are international scholarly cooperation and the inclusion of the logos of the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas of Italy, the Kazan Orthodox Seminary of Russia, the Ibn Sina Institute of Moscow, and the Institute for Dialogue between Islam and Christianity alongside the logo of the Research Institute for Islamic Sciences and Culture on the back cover of the book.

Simultaneously with the publication of the book, this work has been introduced in reputable international stores, including Amazon, Walmart, ThriftBooks of America, Readings of Australia, Orell Füssli of Switzerland, and IBS of Italy, and several other reputable global stores for purchase or order.

The publication of "A Sacred Covenant" is important in that Muslim and Christian women have this time been placed alongside each other not merely as subjects of religious studies, but as owners of thought and actors of interfaith dialogue, to benefit from the common capacities of the two religious traditions in responding to family issues.

This book has been published in English with the ISBN 9781778990632 in Canada.

**************

End/ 345E