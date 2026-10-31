Thousands gather in Paris suburb to commemorate victims of anti-Muslim attack

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Thousands of people gathered on Friday evening in one of Paris's poor suburbs to honor the memory of the victims of a shooting that took place a week ago, in which the attacker had deliberately targeted Muslims or people of African origin.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the attack took place last Friday in the town of Trappes in southwestern Paris and led to the death of one person and the injury of seven others, including a young girl. The incident sparked intense debate about racism in French political and media circles.

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office announced on Thursday that the 39-year-old suspect in the attack, known as "Kevin T.," had confessed during interrogation that he was looking for victims among Muslims, people of African origin, or North Africans.

An attack with a racist motive

French President Emmanuel Macron described the attack as a terrorist act with a racist and premeditated motive, in which people were targeted because of their skin color or the religion attributed to them.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez also condemned the attack and called it clearly a terrorist crime.

The shooting took place while the attacker was driving his car on a road in the two neighboring towns of Trappes and La Verrière in the western suburbs of Paris.

According to a police source, security forces quickly arrested the shooter. He was carrying an automatic weapon and several tear gas grenades at the time of his arrest.

This source added that the attacker had a criminal record but was not considered a known figure to French intelligence agencies.

The return of the debate on racism and Islamophobia to France's political atmosphere

France, a few months before the presidential elections, faces a wide range of social discontent.

This crime, amid two interpretations of its nature — the hypothesis of racist extremism and the dispute over the tone and content of political and media discourse — has once again set in motion the debate about the rise of racism and Islamophobia in France.

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