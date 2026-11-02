November 1: Gilgit-Baltistan's Independence Day — The Story of Freedom

AhlulBayt News Agency: However, the struggle in Baltistan continued until August 1948. In this historical and research-based article, Agha Zamani examines the various stages of the liberation movement in Gilgit and Baltistan, the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, the region's administrative relationship with Pakistan, its constitutional status, and the political and democratic deprivation faced by its people. He also emphasizes the need to bring the contributions of unsung freedom fighters into the historical record.

Even in the silence of the mountains, echoes of history can be heard. Sometimes they emerge from the crumbling walls of a fort, sometimes from the deserted grounds of an old military garrison, sometimes from the trembling voice of an elderly freedom fighter, and sometimes from the memories of families who lost their loved ones in the struggle for independence.

The history of Gilgit-Baltistan is similarly filled with such stories. It is a land of snow-covered mountains, difficult mountain passes, ancient civilizations, and courageous people. The region's independence was not the achievement of a single day, a single city, or a handful of well-known personalities. Rather, it was the outcome of a prolonged political and military movement spread across different areas.

November 1, 1947, was a decisive day in the history of Gilgit. On that day, the rebellion against Dogra rule in Gilgit succeeded, the Dogra governor was arrested, and an interim administrative structure was established.

However, the story of Baltistan's independence was different and considerably longer. Several battlefronts emerged, Skardu underwent a prolonged siege, and local freedom fighters faced extraordinary hardships. Eventually, on August 14, 1948, the Dogra forces trapped inside the Skardu garrison surrendered. This historic day is commemorated as Independence Day in Baltistan.

Therefore, it would be incorrect to separate the histories of Gilgit and Baltistan entirely. Equally, it would be unjust to merge their distinct historical stages into a single event. Both have their own histories, freedom fighters, battles, and stories of sacrifice.

Before the Treaty of Amritsar: The Historical Background of Jammu, Kashmir, and Dogra Rule

To understand the history of Gilgit-Baltistan, it is necessary to revisit the political circumstances of the nineteenth century, when a struggle for power was underway among the Sikh Empire, Afghan rulers, and the British East India Company in the subcontinent.

The Sikh Empire of Maharaja Ranjit Singh took Kashmir from Afghan rule in 1819. At that time, Kashmir was under the authority of the Lahore Darbar, while Gulab Singh held the position of an influential local ruler in Jammu. In 1822, Gulab Singh was recognized as the Raja of Jammu under the patronage of Ranjit Singh.

Thus, although Jammu and Kashmir had distinct administrative and political arrangements, both were connected to the broader political system of the Sikh Empire. Gulab Singh ruled Jammu, while Kashmir remained under the authority of the Lahore Darbar.

Following the death of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in 1839, the Sikh Empire gradually weakened. Internal power struggles, political instability, and the growing influence of the British East India Company eventually paved the way for the First Anglo-Sikh War.

In 1846, the Sikh Empire was defeated. Under the Treaty of Lahore, signed on March 9, 1846, the Sikh Darbar was imposed with a substantial war indemnity. Unable to pay the entire amount, the Sikh government transferred certain mountainous territories to the British government under the terms of the treaty.

Subsequently, the Treaty of Amritsar was signed on March 16, 1846. Under this agreement, the British government transferred the relevant mountainous territories to Gulab Singh in exchange for 7.5 million Nanakshahi rupees. The treaty expanded Gulab Singh's authority over a larger territory and paved the way for the new political formation of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir under Dogra rule.

An important historical point must be understood here: Gulab Singh was already the Raja of Jammu before 1846. The Treaty of Amritsar expanded the scope of his rule. Therefore, it would be inaccurate to suggest that Jammu and Kashmir first came into existence in 1846. Rather, the treaty brought previously existing political and territorial entities together under a new state structure.

Baltistan: Its Own Civilization, History, and Historical Ties with Ladakh

Viewing the history of Baltistan merely as a chapter in the history of the Kashmir Valley would be an injustice to the region's distinct identity.

For centuries, Baltistan remained inhabited under its own local rulers, royal families, regional states, and distinctive cultural and social systems. It also maintained historical relations with Ladakh, while its local rulers enjoyed their own political standing and regional influence.

During the nineteenth century, Dogra military campaigns established Dogra authority over Ladakh and Baltistan. This process affected Baltistan's political autonomy and altered the status of its local rulers.

It is also important to note that the text of the Treaty of Amritsar referred not only to the Kashmir Valley but also to extensive mountainous territories and adjoining areas. A separate study of Dogra conquests, their administrative arrangements, and the original wording of the treaty is necessary to understand the legal and geographical details concerning Ladakh and Baltistan.

Nevertheless, the historical reality remains that Baltistan has maintained a distinct cultural, geographical, and historical identity separate from the Kashmir Valley.

For this reason, the region's local rulers, historical ties with Ladakh, Dogra military campaigns, and the impact of these developments on the local population cannot be overlooked when discussing Baltistan's history.

The Dogra Era: A Change of Power and the Deprivation of Local Communities

Following the establishment of Dogra rule, the administrative systems in various parts of Gilgit and Baltistan underwent significant changes. Local communities had limited representation in decision-making, while administrative and military powers remained concentrated in the ruling family and its appointed representatives.

Gilgit held exceptional geographical importance. It served as a crucial passage connecting Central Asia, China, Kashmir, and the Indian subcontinent. Baltistan, meanwhile, held considerable military significance because of its mountain passes, valleys, river routes, and strategic location.

Control over these territories was not merely an administrative issue. It was also linked to border security, trade routes, and the regional balance of power.

For local communities, this period was marked by political exclusion, administrative restrictions, and external rule. Over time, the desire for freedom and autonomy grew, eventually developing into an organized movement amid the changing political circumstances of 1947.

November 1, 1947: The Dawn of Freedom in Gilgit

The year 1947 was a decisive one in the history of the Indian subcontinent. Following the end of British rule and the Partition of India, questions emerged regarding the future of the princely states. Gilgit's political future also became uncertain.

On August 1, 1947, the British government returned the administration of the Gilgit Agency to the Maharaja of Kashmir. The Maharaja appointed Brigadier Ghansara Singh as the governor of Gilgit.

However, circumstances changed rapidly. Local personnel of the Gilgit Scouts and certain military officers were increasingly dissatisfied with the Dogra administration. Political developments, local sentiments, and the changing military situation created an atmosphere of rebellion.

The uprising began during the night between October 31 and November 1, 1947. The Gilgit Scouts launched an operation against the Dogra administration and arrested Governor Brigadier Ghansara Singh.

This event proved to be a decisive turning point in Gilgit's history. On November 1, Dogra rule ended in Gilgit, and an interim administrative structure was established.

Raja Shah Rais Khan is prominently associated with the interim government, while Colonel Hassan Khan is regarded as one of the important figures in the military struggle.

The role of local soldiers of the Gilgit Scouts was fundamental to this success. They were familiar with the region's geography, mountain routes, and defensive conditions. Their military expertise and local leadership played a significant role in ensuring the success of the rebellion.

An important historical clarification is necessary here: the events of November 1 primarily concerned the end of Dogra administration in Gilgit and the establishment of an interim government. It would be inaccurate to describe the event as the simultaneous liberation of every part of Gilgit-Baltistan. A separate and prolonged phase of warfare was still to unfold in Baltistan.

The Arrest of Brigadier Ghansara Singh and the Role of Subedar Major Muhammad Babar Khan

The arrest of Brigadier Ghansara Singh remains an important event in the story of Gilgit's liberation. In local historical accounts, the name of Subedar Major Muhammad Babar Khan is also prominently associated with the arrest.

This was not merely the arrest of a military officer. It became a symbol of the end of Dogra administrative authority. A system that had governed the region for a prolonged period could not withstand the rebellion of local soldiers for long.

The contributions of local figures such as Subedar Major Muhammad Babar Khan deserve recognition because history often preserves the names of senior officers and prominent personalities while overlooking the personnel and soldiers who played practical roles on the ground.

Further documentary research is needed to establish the precise chronology of the incident, including the location and timing of the arrest and the roles played by various personnel. Such research would help combine local accounts with written records to produce a reliable historical narrative.

Colonel Mirza Hassan Khan: A Soldier, a Historical Figure, and a Witness

The history of Gilgit's liberation cannot be considered complete without mentioning Colonel Mirza Hassan Khan. He is regarded as one of the important military figures of that period. His significance extends beyond his role as an army officer; he was also an important witness to the political and military transformations of the era.

Colonel Mirza Hassan Khan's autobiography, *Shamsheer Se Zanjeer Tak* (From the Sword to the Chains), is an important source for understanding the circumstances of that period.

As an autobiography, the book contains the author's personal observations, experiences, political perspective, and interpretation of events. Therefore, it should be studied alongside other historical documents and the writings of researchers.

Historical research requires comparative analysis of different sources rather than treating a single book as the final authority. Nevertheless, the written testimonies of individuals who participated in these events remain a valuable historical resource.

After Gilgit's Liberation: The Administrative Relationship with Pakistan

The establishment of an interim government following the end of Dogra rule in Gilgit marked an important political stage. However, it was not the final decision regarding the region's future.

In mid-November 1947, a representative of Pakistan assumed administrative responsibilities in Gilgit. Subsequently, an administrative relationship between Gilgit and Pakistan was established, beginning a new phase in the region's political and administrative history.

Three developments must be distinguished when understanding this stage:

1. The local rebellion against Dogra rule.

2. The establishment of an interim government.

3. The arrival of Pakistan's representative and the assumption of administrative responsibilities.

Rather than treating these developments as the result of a single day or decision, their separate historical significance must be acknowledged.

Baltistan's War of Liberation: A Separate and Prolonged Struggle

Following the success of the liberation movement in Gilgit on November 1, 1947, the Baltistan front also became active. However, the circumstances there were entirely different.

The presence of Dogra forces, difficult terrain, severe weather, and limited resources made the war extremely challenging. The Skardu garrison was a major military centre. Without gaining control over it, ending Dogra military power in the region was difficult.

Military operations around Skardu continued during late 1947 and throughout 1948. The siege of Skardu remains one of the most painful and decisive chapters of this period.

The troops trapped inside the garrison faced problems involving supplies, reinforcements, and communication links. Meanwhile, local freedom fighters continued their struggle despite difficult mountain routes, extreme cold, and limited military resources.

This was not merely a war fought by soldiers. The local population also endured its consequences. Some helped deliver supplies, others guided fighters through mountain routes, some offered their homes and resources, while many families lost their loved ones on the battlefield.

The unsung individuals who contributed to Baltistan's liberation deserve as much recognition as the well-known military figures. History is not shaped solely by the decisions of commanders; it is also built upon the sacrifices of ordinary people.

August 14, 1948: The Historic Surrender at the Skardu Garrison

August 14, 1948, holds a special place in the history of Baltistan's liberation.

According to local historical accounts and the tradition of celebrating Independence Day in Baltistan, the Dogra forces trapped inside the Skardu garrison surrendered on this day.

The people of Baltistan remember this event as a symbol of the end of Dogra military rule and the success of their struggle for freedom. Following a prolonged siege, military resistance, harsh weather conditions, and continuous struggle, the day became a historic milestone.

This is why August 14 is celebrated as Independence Day in Baltistan every year.

An important clarification is necessary: Pakistan gained independence on August 14, 1947, while Baltistan commemorates Independence Day on August 14, 1948, in remembrance of the events at the Skardu garrison. The date and month are the same, but the year and historical context are different.

This coincidence of dates cannot be dismissed as insignificant, as it carries deep historical and national meaning for the people of Baltistan. One year after Pakistan's independence, a decisive phase of Baltistan's liberation struggle was completed on the same date.

However, the military details of this event, including the surrender proceedings, the number of troops, the names of commanders, and the subsequent administrative developments, require further examination through original military records and eyewitness accounts.

The true significance of history lies in preserving its events through careful research.

The Freedom Fighters of Baltistan: Unsung Architects of Liberation

The history of Baltistan's liberation is not limited to a handful of names.

Local people from Skardu, Shigar, Khaplu, Kharmang, and other areas contributed in various capacities. They included regular military personnel, local volunteers, guides familiar with mountain routes, and ordinary civilians who risked their resources and lives to support the struggle for freedom.

Many of these freedom fighters are still remembered in local families and through the recollections of elderly residents. However, their contributions have not become part of the written historical record.

It is our collective responsibility to identify these individuals, contact their families, document their life stories, and convey their sacrifices to future generations.

In particular, reliable information about Subedar Major Muhammad Babar Khan and other local military figures must be collected. Further research is also required into the arrest of Brigadier Ghansara Singh and the roles of those involved in the incident.

Gilgit-Baltistan After Independence: The Political and Constitutional Journey

Following the liberation struggle, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan entered a new political and administrative era. However, the question of the region's constitutional status remained unresolved even after independence.

In 1970, an administrative structure known as the Northern Areas was established. Through the 2009 reform package, the region was renamed Gilgit-Baltistan, and institutions such as the governor's office, chief minister's office, legislative assembly, and Gilgit-Baltistan Council were established.

Subsequently, the 2018 reform order introduced further changes to the administrative powers and governmental structure.

Despite these reforms, Gilgit-Baltistan has not acquired the same full constitutional and parliamentary status as Pakistan's other provinces.

Questions concerning direct representation in the National Assembly and Senate, control over resources, financial autonomy, and meaningful participation in national decision-making remain under discussion.

The constitutional status of the region is also connected to the historical and international context of the Kashmir dispute. Nevertheless, this complex background should not result in the indefinite postponement of the people's fundamental political, economic, and democratic rights.

The question remains: When will the people of a region who sacrificed their lives for freedom, and whose contribution to border defence and national security has been significant, receive full and meaningful representation in national decision-making?

Preserving History: Giving Names and Recognition to Unsung Freedom Fighters

One of the greatest tragedies in the history of Gilgit-Baltistan is that information about many important events and personalities remains scattered across oral traditions, family memories, and undocumented writings.

If we fail to preserve this information in time, future generations may lose access to the sacrifices of their ancestors.

It is therefore essential to launch a comprehensive research project covering the period from November 1, 1947, to August 14, 1948.

The project should give special attention to the following areas:

- Details of the November 1, 1947, uprising in Gilgit and the establishment of the interim government.

- Research into the arrest of Brigadier Ghansara Singh and the roles of Subedar Major Muhammad Babar Khan and other relevant figures.

- Colonel Mirza Hassan Khan's military services and his autobiography, *Shamsheer Se Zanjeer Tak*.

- The life stories of local soldiers of the Gilgit Scouts and other freedom fighters.

- The struggle to end Dogra military rule in Baltistan.

- Details of the siege of Skardu and the surrender at the Skardu garrison on August 14, 1948.

- The sacrifices of local freedom fighters from Shigar, Khaplu, Kharmang, and other areas.

- Interviews with eyewitnesses, old photographs, letters, military records, and official documents.

- A research-based review of Gilgit-Baltistan's political, administrative, and constitutional journey after independence.

For this purpose, local historians, researchers, teachers, journalists, families of freedom fighters, and the younger generation must be brought together on a common research platform.

History does not belong to a single individual, family, or institution. It is a collective trust entrusted to an entire nation.

The True Meaning of Freedom and Our Collective Responsibility

November 1 reminds us of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters of Gilgit who struggled against Dogra rule.

August 14 reminds us of the courageous sons of Baltistan who continued their struggle for freedom despite a prolonged siege and harsh wartime conditions.

These two dates remind us that freedom is a continuous responsibility. Its purpose is not merely to replace one ruler with another, but to protect the dignity, autonomy, political authority, economic prosperity, and fundamental rights of the people.

As we commemorate Gilgit-Baltistan's Independence Day, we must remember all those who sacrificed their lives for their homeland. Whether they were freedom fighters from Gilgit or courageous individuals from Baltistan, prominent military leaders or unsung volunteers, their contributions remain a shared treasure of our history.

We must rise above our differences and think collectively about the region's identity, unity, and future.

Fair control over natural resources, an empowered local government, meaningful representation in national decision-making, improved educational and healthcare facilities, and employment opportunities are fundamental rights of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Our younger generation must understand what happened in Gilgit on November 1, 1947, how the war in Baltistan progressed, under what circumstances Skardu was besieged, and why the surrender at the Skardu garrison on August 14, 1948, holds special significance in our history.

Understanding these two historic stages of liberation is the path toward doing justice to our past.

Let us preserve our history, remember our benefactors, give our unsung freedom fighters a place in the national historical record, and leave behind authentic documents of which future generations can be proud.

November 1 marks the historic dawn of freedom in Gilgit, while August 14, 1948, remains a memorable day in Baltistan's struggle for independence.