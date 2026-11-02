Iran Defense Minister: Response to any threat anywhere without geographic limitations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Defense Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi has vowed to resolutely pursue strengthening smart combat readiness and to fulfill the Leader’s strategy of a swift, effective, and proportionate response to any threat, anywhere, without geographic limitations.

The ministry has carefully and attentively taken note of the strategic measures and directives issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, to the senior commanders of the Armed Forces, Akhlaghi wrote in his message on Sunday.

These directives have charted the roadmap and strategic direction for the country’s defense establishment in the period ahead and have placed a heavier responsibility on us to safeguard security, independence, and national authority, he added.

Accelerating the cycle of design, production, and supply of defense equipment and weapons, strengthening industrial and technological infrastructure, and enhancing the support capability for the armed forces are at the center of our actions, he stated.

He warned any party threatening Iran’s national security and interests that any act of aggression will draw a proportionate, decisive, and impactful response.

The extent, timing, and consequences of Iran’s defensive response will not be decided by those who make the threats, the minister said.

We have the readiness, determination, and capability needed to defend the country’s national security and interests, Akhlaghi noted.

The Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics will advance the implementation of these measures by relying on the unparalleled capacity of Iranian specialists and scientists, the capability of the defense industries, knowledge-based companies, and Iran's immense human capital, and with full synergy with the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the message reads.

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