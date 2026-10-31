South African Defense Minister visits Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency: Matsie Angelina Motshekga, the Minister of Defence of South Africa, and her accompanying delegation visited the Imam Hussain (a.s.) Holy Shrine.

According to the International Relations Department of the Hussaini Holy Shrine, the South African Defense Minister and her accompanying delegation, present in the courtyards of the Imam Hussain (a.s.) Shrine, visited the most important monuments of this holy place, as well as the religious sections and sites of the Imam Hussain (a.s.) Holy Shrine.