Farewell ceremony for body of ship captain Nasser Ebrahimi-Nejadan held in Abadan

AhlulBayt News Agency: A farewell ceremony for the body of Nasser Ebrahimi-Nejadan, the captain of a vessel who was martyred in an attack by the American enemy in the open waters of the Persian Gulf, was held in Abadan on Sunday evening.

The ceremony was attended by the people on the 246th night of popular gatherings in Abadan, bidding farewell to the body of the exalted martyr.

The participants voiced their disgust and anger at America’s crimes and terrorist actions against the Iranian nation.

Condemning US crimes, the people of Abadan stressed their determination to stand against the enemies and defend the country’s dignity, independence, and security.

The participants chanted slogans such as “Death to America,” “Death to Israel,” and “The blood in our veins is a gift to our Leader,” and, expressing sympathy with the families of the martyrs and pledging to continue their path.

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