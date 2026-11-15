AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of mourners participated in large-scale mourning processions across Kargil, Ladakh, marking the conclusion of Ayyam-e-Fatimiyyah, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Addressing the concluding programme, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Muhammadi, president of the Jamiat Ulama Isna Ashariya Kargil (JUIAKL), said that the life and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) provide an outstanding example of recognising the truth, remaining steadfast against oppression and making sacrifices in defence of principles.

According to reports, the concluding day of Ayyam-e-Fatimiyyah was observed with deep religious devotion and an atmosphere of mourning. Thousands of mourners from different parts of Kargil district joined the processions, expressing their love and devotion to the Prophet's family and commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

The processions were organised by Jamiat Ulama Isna Ashariya Kargil Ladakh (JUIAKL). Participants from various areas of the district converged in Kargil town after passing through designated routes. The processions moved through Fatima Chowk, Isna Ashariya Chowk, Khomeini Chowk and Lal Chowk before concluding at Inquilab Manzil, Kargil.

The central mourning procession was led by the Ulema Council of Jamiat Ulama Isna Ashariya Kargil. Religious scholars, social and community representatives, young people and thousands of devotees and followers of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) participated.

Mourners expressed their grief through traditional chest-beating rituals and elegiac recitations, remembering the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and renewing their commitment to her teachings and exemplary character.

The concluding programme was conducted by Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Mehboob Ali Khan Wijdani, general secretary of Jamiat Ulama Isna Ashariya Kargil Ladakh.

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Muhammadi spoke at length about the exceptional personality, virtues, sacrifices, suffering and martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

Highlighting the historical, religious and intellectual significance of Ayyam-e-Fatimiyyah, he recalled the hardships, injustices and suffering faced by the Prophet's daughter following the demise of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) represents an unparalleled model of faith, patience, perseverance, modesty, devotion, selflessness, sacrifice and defence of truth and justice.

He emphasised that her life and legacy should not be confined to mourning gatherings and commemorative ceremonies. Rather, they constitute an enduring source of guidance for all humanity, promoting moral development, commitment to truth and the preservation of Islamic values.

According to him, her example teaches people to distinguish between truth and falsehood, remain steadfast in the face of oppression and injustice, and make sacrifices to uphold their principles.

Addressing the younger generation in particular, Sheikh Muhammadi urged young people to study Islamic history, the lives and teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), and the message of Karbala in depth. He encouraged them to incorporate fundamental Islamic values, including truth, justice, dignity, self-respect and adherence to principles, into their everyday lives.

He further stressed the importance of familiarising the younger generation with the teachings and exemplary lives of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), saying that this was essential to preserving their religious, moral and social identity for future generations.

Throughout the processions, mourners expressed their sorrow through traditional mourning rituals and deeply moving elegies, reaffirming their unwavering devotion and loyalty to the Prophet's family. Participants also remembered the sacrifices made by the Ahlul Bayt (AS) in safeguarding the true teachings of Islam, truth, justice and the principles of Islamic law.

At the conclusion of the programme, Sheikh Mehboob Ali Khan Wijdani thanked all institutions, officials and volunteers who contributed to the peaceful, organised and successful conduct of the processions and commemorative events.

He particularly appreciated the cooperation of the district administration, police department, health department, municipal committee, print and electronic media, volunteers, various departments and affiliated organisations of Jamiat Ulama Isna Ashariya Kargil Ladakh.

He also expressed gratitude to religious scholars, social and community representatives, public representatives and all mourners whose participation and cooperation helped ensure the successful completion of the programme.

It is worth mentioning that the mourning gatherings held over the preceding 20 days, along with the concluding processions, witnessed extensive public participation. The large turnout once again reflected the deep devotion of the people of Kargil to Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and the Prophet's family, as well as their strong religious commitment and attachment to the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (AS).

These gatherings also highlighted the continued significance of the Ahlul Bayt's lives, sacrifices and teachings as a source of faith, unity, brotherhood and commitment to justice in society.