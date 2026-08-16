Photos: Shia Organization in Kargil Celebrates Indian independence Day by Holding Grand Tricolour Rally

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Jamiat Ulama-e-Asna Ashariya Kargil Ladakh (JUIAK) organised a “Tricolour Rally for the Strengthening of India” in Kargil, which witnessed the participation of a large number of people. The rally was aimed at expressing a strong commitment to national unity, patriotism, religious harmony, and the unity and integrity of the country.