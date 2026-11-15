AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says the United States has openly acknowledged its pursuit of war crimes by threatening to starve the Iranian people through a blockade.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Baqaei cited a remark by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said that Iranians would eventually have to eat, describing it as an open and insolent threat to starve the Iranian people through a blockade.

“This is yet another admission that Washington is pursuing war crimes, compounding the atrocities it has already committed in its wars of aggression and economic terrorism against Iran,” he added.

Despite decades of failed attempts to force Iran into submission through coercion, threats, sanctions, terrorism and aggression, the United States continues to repeat the same mistakes, merely presenting its policies “under new names,” he emphasized.

The Iranian spokesperson described Washington’s approach as a textbook example of what historian Barbara Tuchman called a March of Folly, in which gover