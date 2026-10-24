Iran’s Foreign Ministry: Calling US-Israeli aggression an ‘Iran conflict’ is moral evasion

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has firmly rejected attempts to obscure the nature of the ongoing situation with misleading terminology, stating that what is being described as an “Iran conflict” is in fact an unlawful war of aggression waged by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic.

In a statement on Thursday night, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Esmaeil Baghaei, said that the refusal to call aggression by its name is not neutrality but moral evasion.

“If we lack even the courage to identify the aggressor and name the aggression, how can we claim to have the moral courage to confront injustice, propose workable solutions, or contribute meaningfully to peace?” he said.

“Peace cannot be built by appeasing aggressors, legitimizing aggression, condemning the victim, or sacrificing fundamental principles,” the spokesperson added.

The remarks come amid continued US and Israeli threats of fresh aggression and escalating military posturing in the region. Since the unprovoked joint aggression launched on February 28, the United States and the Zionist regime have targeted Iranian territory, resulting in civilian casualties and strikes on vital infrastructure, while using the soil and airspace of several Persian Gulf Arab states to launch attacks.

Iran has responded through successive waves of Operation True Promise, including missile strikes against US military installations that served as staging grounds for the aggression.

Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized that the Islamic Republic remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, while maintaining legitimate control over the Strait of Hormuz in response to illegal US naval blockade measures and acts of piracy against Iranian vessels.

Tehran has consistently maintained that the root cause of regional instability lies in the lawless actions of the aggressors, not in Iran’s defensive posture.

Iranian authorities have also urged regional states to prevent the continued misuse of their territory for attacks against the Islamic Republic, in line with principles of good neighborliness.

Iranian officials emphasize that genuine peace requires an end to aggression, respect for international law, and recognition of the rights of the victimized nation, rather than attempts to reframe the aggressor’s war of choice through euphemisms.

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