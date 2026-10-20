Baghaei: Iran’s armed forces ready to strongly repel any renewed aggression

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei reemphasized that the diplomacy is an inseparable part of defense and struggle that should be taken into consideration.

In the beginning, Baghaei commemorated the name and memory of two Iranian women activists who were assassinated in southern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, noting that martyr Ms. Dr. Eftekhari and martyr Ms. Aghila had sacrificed and devoted their lives for the progress of the Iranian society.

Turning to the recent developments in the field of diplomacy, Baghaei stated, “As we witness tensions in the region, it is necessary, both as a moral responsibility and a legal obligation, to address the atrocities currently unfolding in the occupied Palestinian territory. The genocide in Gaza has not ceased, and, regrettably, the Zionist regime continues to enjoy the support of the United States and certain European nations.

Diplomacy is part of defense.

In response to a question regarding the United States’ breach of commitments, the insistence on negotiations, and the Foreign Ministry’s approach to ending the war, he stated, "We insist on nothing other than securing Iran’s national interests. Our concern is Iran—whether through diplomacy or through defense."

Emphasizing the role of diplomacy in tandem with defense, Baghaei stated, “In this conception, diplomacy is a component of defense, and no distinction should be made between the battlefield and the diplomatic arena.”

Regarding Russia Foreign Minister Lavrov’s visit to Iran and the topics discussed, Baghaei noted, “We have not deviated from our principled positions, as they align with Iran’s national interests. This visit takes place within the framework of ongoing consultations between the two countries. The ratification of a strategic partnership agreement encompasses a broad spectrum of issues. During the meeting, our focus was on all matters that serve the interests of both countries. Regional and international issues, as well as the nuclear dossier, were among the topics addressed. We have not entered into negotiations with the American side as well."

Any renewed aggression against Iran will not go unanswered.

Reacting claims raised in media outlets on suggesting that the US has signaled an intent to strike "Kuh-e Kolang" (Pickax Mountain) while expecting Iran to remain unresponsive, the spokesman said, “Do you really believe the American side would tell Iran, 'We are going to attack,' and that you would simply stay silent? The era of 'hit-and-run' is over as it was emphasized by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei."

"We have proven in practice that we absolutely do not leave attacks unanswered. This is one of the fantasies that has been put forward, and as you all know, it is nothing more than a mere claim.”

Technical issues are being resolved. Iran's exports to Pakistan continue.

In response to a question regarding the closure of the Iran-Pakistan border, Baghaei stated that Iran has been informed that there are certain technical issues that are currently being resolved. Exports from Iran to the neighboring Pakistan is continuing."

Emphasizing the excellent and privileged relations between Iran and Pakistan, he stated that Iran was the first country to recognize an independent Pakistan and the two countries are currently at a high point in their relations, and both nations are determined to strengthen this amicable relationship.

Iran opposes inclusion of clauses regarding Yemen in OIC statement.

Regarding the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting and the statement issued, Baghaei added, " A distinction must be made between a statement and a resolution. The most significant outcome of the Council of Ministers is the final statement, which is adopted by consensus."

Iran has raised its position firmly and prevented the inclusion of two specific clauses regarding Yemen. Iran has repeatedly emphasized that the issue of Yemen must be resolved through dialogue and compromise between Saudi Arabia and Yemen. The people of Yemen have been under a blockade for over a decade, and this issue cannot be resolved through the use of force.

Iran emphasizes establishing a collective security mechanism in region.

In response to a question regarding Russia’s proposal to establish a collective security structure, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson stated that Russian proposal aligns with initiatives put forward by Iran, China, and Russia aimed at ensuring indigenous regional security—a matter that Russia is actively pursuing.

Baghaei added that Russia had put forward proposals several years ago for establishing a collective security mechanism, adding, “We endorse the principle that regional states should rely on one another to ensure their own security—rather than on actors who have demonstrated that they place no value on the countries of the region.”

He emphasized that achieving this requires the countries of the region to begin a process of building trust with one another.

Use of territory of regional countries against Iran hinders building of trust.

In response to remarks by Qatari officials regarding ensuring regional security and addressing concerns, Baghaei stated that Iran’s expectation of countries in the region is precisely that they take the establishment of a regional mechanism seriously and prevent their territory from being exploited to pose threats against other nations.

Regarding the final statement of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit and the allegations made against Iran, he stated, "We expect officials from the Persian Gulf littoral states to exercise greater reflection when expressing certain views and positions. We have had bitter experiences, and the repetition of claims—which they themselves know to be untrue—is not a sign of good faith and does nothing to foster trust."

Iran is prepared for any potential action by aggressors.

In response to a question regarding meetings between US officials and regional parties, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that Iran is not currently in a state of peace. Given the existence of a naval blockade against Iran, the country is duty-bound to consider every possibility at any given moment.

He reiterated, "Drawing lessons from past experiences, the defenders of Iran stand ready to repel any act of malice by aggressors."



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