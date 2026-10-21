Palestinians mourn couple martyred in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza City witnessed scenes of widespread grief during the funeral of the martyrs Akram Yassin and his wife Dina, who were targeted in an Israeli airstrike that hit a residential building.

Mourners carried the bodies from al-Shifa Hospital, while women comforted their daughter, who had lost her parents in the bombardment.

In Khan Younis, Palestinians gathered at Nasser Hospital around the body of one of their relatives, who was martyred in an airstrike the previous day, and performed the funeral prayer before carrying the bodies in a solemn funeral procession.

In a residential neighborhood in Gaza City, residents, including children, inspected the extent of the destruction to buildings after an Israeli airstrike, with debris scattered across the surrounding streets.

These scenes come amid continuation of Israeli military aggression against the Gaza Strip, amid international warnings of a deterioration of the humanitarian conditions.

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