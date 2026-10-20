Gaza Faces Renewed Risk of Famine and Humanitarian Crisis as WFP Cuts Food Aid

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s Government Media Office has warned that the decision by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to reduce food assistance because of funding shortages could deepen the risk of famine and intensify the humanitarian crisis across the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued on Monday, the office said the reduction in food assistance affecting approximately 500,000 people could have serious consequences for families already struggling to obtain sufficient food and other essential supplies.

The office warned that the move could further aggravate hunger in the besieged territory. It held Israel responsible for the worsening food crisis and the restrictions affecting Gaza’s population, urging the international community to take immediate action to provide the necessary financial resources and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Call for Reopening Border Crossings

Gaza’s Government Media Office called on the United Nations to exert pressure on Israel to reopen border crossings and allow humanitarian aid to enter the territory without obstruction.

It stressed that the continued flow of food and other essential supplies is critical to preventing further deterioration of living conditions and addressing the needs of vulnerable families.

The office also appealed to Arab and Islamic countries to provide urgent financial assistance to support humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza.

In addition, it called for the establishment of land and maritime humanitarian corridors to facilitate the delivery of relief supplies to Palestinians in need.

WFP Cites Funding Shortages

The warning followed an announcement by the World Food Programme on Monday that it had reduced food assistance in the Gaza Strip by approximately one-third because of budget constraints.

The reduction could leave large numbers of vulnerable families facing even greater hardship as winter approaches, when access to adequate food, shelter and other essential supplies becomes particularly important.

The latest developments have renewed concerns about the sustainability of humanitarian operations in Gaza, where many families depend on external assistance to meet their basic needs.

Gaza’s Government Media Office has urged international institutions and regional governments to mobilise funding, facilitate access for relief supplies and take immediate measures to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.