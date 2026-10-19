Hundreds protest Israel’s war on Gaza in Stockholm

ABNA24 - Hundreds of people took to the streets of Stockholm, the Swedish capital, to protest the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip by Israeli occupation authorities.

The demonstrators gathered on Saturday in the Odengatan area at the invitation of numerous civil society organizations, carrying banners reading “Freedom for Palestine, Freedom for Gaza,” “Stop the Genocide,” and “Boycott Israel.”

Waving Palestinian flags, they chanted slogans including “Children are being martyred in Gaza” and “Freedom for Palestine” as they marched toward the Swedish Parliament. They also accused the US administration of complicity in the war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.

Swedish activist and theater director Aydin Amir Hashemi said Israel had been conducting a propaganda campaign since October 2023 aimed at demonizing Palestinians and stripping them of their humanity.

He added that claims of mass rape of Israeli women on October 7 had been used to justify the genocide, asserting that the United Nations had confirmed there was no evidence of mass rape or the beheading of children.

Since the war on Gaza began in October 2023, with US support, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been martyred and over 175,000 injured, while infrastructure across the territory has suffered widespread destruction.



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