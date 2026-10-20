WFP: Two-thirds of Gaza's population still suffering acute food insecurity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UN World Food Programme says two-thirds of Gaza’s population is still suffering acute food insecurity.

Food rations have also been halved. It comes as the WFP says funding shortages have forced it to cut aid by a third, meaning 500,000 Palestinians in Gaza will lose assistance.

“People are not safe. Air strikes continue on a daily basis. People continue to be displaced,” Shaun Hughes, the WFP country director, told the AFP news agency.

“Almost everybody remains without a permanent home to live in. And the humanitarian conditions are brutal.”

The cuts come as the Israeli regime halts commercial shipments into the Gaza Strip.

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