Hundreds attend funeral for 75 Palestinians recovered from Gaza rubble

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of Palestinians have gathered in Gaza City to bury the remains of 75 people, including women and children, recently recovered from homes destroyed during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, as recovery teams continue searching for thousands of people believed to remain buried beneath the rubble.

The funeral procession began outside the Daraj Sports Club before the remains were laid to rest at Sheikh Radwan Cemetery. Wrapped in Palestinian flags, the remains had been displayed on Saturday evening to allow grieving relatives to pay their final respects. Most of the victims were from the Daraj neighbourhood in northeastern Gaza City.

Abdullah al-Majdalawi, director of public relations and media for Gaza’s Civil Defence, said that the remains had been recovered over recent weeks from several destroyed homes in the northeastern Gaza City neighborhood.

He said the buildings had been bombed while residents were inside during the early months of the brutal Israeli aggression, with the victims belonging to around 20 Palestinian families, including displaced people who had sought shelter in the homes.

Media reports said most of the remains belonged to women and children who were inside their homes when they were targeted.

Recovery efforts remain severely hampered by shortages of heavy machinery and essential equipment. Gaza’s Civil Defense estimates that more than 8,000 Palestinians remain missing beneath the rubble across the blockaded territory.

The second phase of the Civil Defense’s recovery operation, launched in July, is targeting destroyed homes and buildings across Gaza City and parts of northern and central Gaza. During the first phase, launched in November 2025, teams recovered 333 bodies, while the remains of hundreds of others remained inaccessible because of limited resources.

The scale of destruction has made recovery efforts particularly challenging. According to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, approximately 200,000 buildings in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed.

Palestinian authorities have also accused Israel of failing to meet commitments under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025, including provisions concerning the entry of heavy equipment needed to clear rubble and recover bodies.

More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities.

An estimated 8,000 bodies are still believed to be buried beneath the rubble across the Gaza Strip. The United Nations has reported widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure across the enclave.

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