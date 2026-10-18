Pakistani Cleric Praises Iranian Resilience, Calls for Pakistan to Mediate Regional Conflicts

AhlulBayt News Agency: visit to Iraq and Iran, the Pakistani religious scholar discussed his observations in Karbala, Najaf Ashraf and Mashhad, highlighting the faith, hope and steadfastness he witnessed among local communities.

Naqvi said approximately 20 to 22 days had passed since he began his journey from Pakistan. During his visits, he observed people facing economic and social difficulties while continuing to express commitment to their religious beliefs and convictions.

He said public dissatisfaction often grows as living conditions deteriorate, but his observations in Iran suggested that support for the Islamic Republic remained visible despite the challenges facing the country. He attributed this, in part, to the legacy of the Islamic Revolution, the culture of resistance and people's faith in divine promises.

Faith and divine promises as sources of hope

Referring to the teachings of the Holy Quran, Naqvi said that while political leaders make promises, believers derive a deeper sense of hope and confidence from their faith in God's promises.

He cited verse 55 of Surah An-Nur, which speaks of God's promise to those who believe and perform righteous deeds, including establishing their faith and replacing fear with security.

According to Naqvi, religious conviction can help people maintain hope and perseverance when confronted with hardship and uncertainty.

Observations from Najaf and Mashhad

Naqvi said that prayers, supplications and expressions of faith among people in Karbala and Najaf reflected their continued attachment to religious beliefs despite difficult circumstances.

During his stay in Najaf, he attended speeches by religious scholars whom he described as seeking to strengthen public morale, motivation and perseverance. Later, in Mashhad, he observed public gatherings and expressions of support for Iran's political system.

He said the public presence he witnessed, despite prolonged tensions and wartime conditions, challenged the perception that major global powers could not be resisted or compelled to reconsider their objectives.

Naqvi also acknowledged the heavy losses Iran had suffered during attacks, including the deaths of prominent figures. Nevertheless, he said the public response following the death of the country's leader demonstrated, in his assessment, continuing national solidarity and a sense of attachment to the country and its political system.

Comparing Iran's experience with that of other countries facing war, he suggested that some individuals who had previously opposed the government might have reconsidered their positions amid the current circumstances. These observations reflected his personal assessment of the situation.

Leadership, succession and national unity

Addressing the question of leadership succession in Iran, Naqvi argued that age alone should not determine a leader's suitability. He said knowledge, competence, courage and insight were more important considerations.

Citing the example of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), he described the combination of scholarship, bravery and leadership ability as an important model for evaluating those entrusted with responsibility.

The MWM secretary-general expressed confidence in the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, saying that acceptance of the new leadership was significant for institutional continuity and national cohesion during a sensitive period.

He added that recent developments illustrated, in his view, the role of religious convictions, social ties and a culture of resistance in shaping how Iranian society responds to crises.

Yemen's resistance and its regional impact

Naqvi also discussed developments in Yemen, arguing that the country's continued resistance to military pressure had encouraged resistance movements elsewhere in the region.

He criticised what he described as double standards in international responses to military action, saying that operations conducted by the United States or Israel were often justified, while responses by those targeted could be labelled terrorism.

In his view, such contrasting approaches raised serious questions about fairness in international affairs. He added that developments in Iran and the sacrifices of its leaders had strengthened the motivation of supporters of resistance movements across several countries.

Growing debate over Islamic identity and independence

Discussing religious and social developments across South Asia, Naqvi said that some individuals and groups who had previously refrained from openly expressing their views were now speaking more openly about regional events.

He also pointed to changes in the statements of some Pakistani religious scholars, suggesting that recent developments in Iran had prompted renewed discussions about Islamic identity, dignity, political independence and resistance.

According to Naqvi, these developments had raised a broader question for Muslim-majority countries: what practical steps should they take to protect their independence, standing and interests in international affairs?

Pakistan urged to pursue independent diplomacy

Turning to Pakistan's foreign policy, Naqvi said there appeared to be differences between the sentiments of some sections of Pakistani society and the government's approach to regional affairs.

He attributed this gap, in part, to the constraints facing the government and foreign policy decisions made over several decades. He argued that Pakistan's room for independent action had narrowed over time and that the current regional situation offered an opportunity to reassess its diplomatic priorities.

Naqvi urged Islamabad to avoid aligning itself unconditionally with any party to a regional conflict and instead pursue mediation and dialogue.

He said Pakistan could use its diplomatic relationships to help reduce tensions, strengthen its international standing and preserve its freedom of decision-making.

Referring specifically to tensions involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen, he suggested that Pakistan could facilitate negotiations and encourage dialogue, noting that reducing regional instability would benefit countries across the region.

He also cautioned that Pakistan was already confronting significant internal and security challenges in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its relations with Afghanistan. Direct involvement in another regional crisis, he warned, could create additional difficulties.

He therefore called for a measured foreign policy based on national interests, domestic security considerations and the pursuit of regional stability.

Evaluating regional alliances and peace initiatives

Naqvi also called for a closer assessment of regional alliances and initiatives established in the name of peace.

He argued that their effectiveness should be judged by their practical results rather than their stated objectives. Referring to Gaza, he said that the creation of forums and the announcement of peace proposals were insufficient unless they produced tangible progress towards ending bombardment and alleviating the humanitarian crisis.

Sustainable peace, he said, required concrete action, sustained diplomatic engagement and a genuine commitment to addressing the underlying causes of conflict.

Hope for the future

Concluding the interview, Naqvi said he remained hopeful despite the political, economic and military pressures facing communities across the region.

He argued that Iran's response to recent events, public reactions following the death of its leader and the continued activities of regional resistance movements demonstrated that political and military pressure did not necessarily eliminate people's religious convictions or determination.

He expressed hope that Pakistan would place its national interests, regional responsibilities and diplomatic independence at the centre of its foreign policy, contributing to peace, stability and mutual respect among regional countries.

Naqvi ended by expressing optimism about the future of the Muslim world and its religious communities, saying: “I believe that, by the will of Almighty God, this century will be a century of success and victory for the faithful, God willing.”