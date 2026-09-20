Pakistan Embassy Hosts Seerat-un-Nabi Conference in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, addressed the gathering alongside several senior Iranian figures, including Dr. Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, former Speaker of the Iranian Parliament and adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution; General Akraminia, spokesperson for the Iranian Army; and Ali Akbar Salehi, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization.

Other speakers included renowned religious scholar Maulana Nusrat Bukhari, media personality Dr. Syed Hassan Raza Naqvi, and poet and writer Ahmad Shahryar.

The conference, held at the Pakistani Embassy in the Iranian capital, focused on the character, teachings and legacy of Prophet Muhammad and their relevance to contemporary Muslim societies.

Students from the Pakistan International School in Tehran also participated in the event and presented naats in praise of the Prophet (PBUH).

The gathering was attended by diplomats from several countries, representatives of various Iranian ministries, and a number of Iranian political, military and religious figures.

As part of the programme, the embassy also organized a visual exhibition featuring the blessed names and titles associated with Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The event reflected efforts to promote religious understanding, cultural engagement and closer interaction between Pakistani and Iranian institutions and communities in Tehran.