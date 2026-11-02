Rumours of Attack on Pakistan’s Ambassador in Tehran Baseless, Embassy Says

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Pakistani Embassy in Tehran has rejected reports circulating on social media that Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, was attacked and taken to hospital, describing the claims as baseless and fabricated.

In a statement, the embassy denied the rumours concerning an alleged attack on Ambassador Siddiqui and said the reports were unfounded and unreliable.

The denial followed the circulation of a video on social media showing a crowd inside an unidentified building, with some individuals apparently involved in a physical altercation. Claims were subsequently made that the Pakistani ambassador had been targeted during an event and taken to hospital.

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui was appointed Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran in February last year. He previously served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Bangladesh.

Last month, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information also dismissed a similar rumour about an alleged attack on Pakistan’s ambassador in London, describing a video circulated in connection with the claim as fake.