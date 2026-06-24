Chairman of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Met Iran's Ambassador

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A delegation from Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), led by Senator Allama Raja Nasser Abbas Jafari, Chairman of the party and Leader of the Opposition in the Pakistani Senate, met and held talks with Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, at the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad.

During this meeting, Allama Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Vice Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, and Dr. Syed Nasser Abbas Shirazi, the party's senior organizing official, accompanied Senator Jafari.

One of the main topics of discussion was the coordination and matters related to participation in the funeral and commemoration ceremonies for the martyred leader, and consultations were held on various aspects of this event.

The two sides also reviewed the latest regional developments and the challenges facing the Islamic world, and shared their views on solutions to address these developments and strengthen mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan's political and religious currents, particularly in matters of mutual interest, was emphasized.

The Pakistani delegation and Iran's Ambassador also stressed the need to strengthen convergence, cohesion, and unity among Islamic countries and influential currents of the Islamic world to address common challenges.

In conclusion, the two sides emphasized the continuation of dialogue and the development of cooperation aimed at strengthening relations, Islamic convergence, and pursuing shared matters.

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