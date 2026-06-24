Qalibaf Meets with Sultan of Oman and Discusses Bilateral Cooperation, Management of Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, head of the "Minab 168" negotiating delegation, and his accompanying delegation met and held consultations in Muscat with Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, at the Barakah Palace.

The high-ranking Iranian delegation, which had arrived in Oman on Monday evening after an intensive trip to Switzerland, discussed with the Sultan of Oman the enhancement of bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Muscat.

The arrangements for the future management of the Strait of Hormuz were another important focus of this two-hour meeting. This issue had also been discussed and consulted upon last night upon Dr. Qalibaf's and his delegation's arrival in Muscat, in talks with Badr al-Busaidi, Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Following the visit of the "Minab 168" delegation to Muscat, Iran and Oman formed a joint committee for discussions on the Strait of Hormuz, further details of which will be published in a joint statement within the next few hours.

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