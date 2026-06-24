Lebanese FM Emphasizes Independence of Negotiation Path from U.S.-Iran Tensions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the sidelines of the 165th session of the Arab League Council in Amman, Youssef Raji, emphasizing that negotiation is the only way to end the war, withdraw the enemy, and restore state sovereignty, called for explicit support from Arab countries to preserve the independence of Lebanon's dialogue process. Criticizing approaches in which decisions concerning Lebanon are made outside national and regional frameworks, he stressed the need to strengthen the Lebanese army to establish security and stability. In this regard, Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, also announced Cairo's readiness to present a plan to halt the war and achieve a sustainable solution.

Raji held a separate meeting with Kaja Kallas, Vice President of the European Commission, regarding the challenges arising from direct negotiations with Israel under U.S. supervision, as well as the situation of international forces in southern Lebanon. While thanking the European Union for its political and humanitarian support, he emphasized the Lebanese government's decision to restrict arms to legal and official forces. He also warned that Lebanon has reached the limit of its capacity to bear the burden of Syrian refugees and called for European support to facilitate their return to their country.

At the conclusion of these meetings, the Vice President of the European Commission, while supporting the Lebanese government's decisions, emphasized the European Union's continued support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Raji overall, emphasizing the need to link regional stability with national sovereignty, insisted on the importance of the economic and financial reforms that the Lebanese government has initiated, in order to pave the way for achieving sustainable stability.

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