Occupiers Seek to Expel Palestinians Through Demolition of Homes

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Jerusalem Affairs Department of the Palestine Liberation Organization, in a statement, strongly condemned the demolition of three residential buildings in the "Kafr Aqab" neighborhood in the north of occupied Jerusalem. This body emphasized that the policy of demolishing homes is no longer limited to pretexts of administrative or legal pretexts, but has become a central tool in Israel's broader strategy to empty Jerusalem of its original inhabitants. The aim of these measures is to deprive Palestinians of their right to residence and to impose difficult living conditions that ultimately lead to forced displacement or quiet migration from the city.

The statement specified that the recent demolition has taken place amid an unprecedented intensification of pressures on the city of Jerusalem. These pressures include the rapid expansion of settlements, illegal land confiscation, increased incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the imposition of severe restrictions on the lives of Jerusalem's citizens. These measures are part of a coherent policy to change the historical, legal, and demographic character of Jerusalem and to impose new realities on the ground. Areas located behind the "separation wall," such as Kafr Aqab, are particularly the primary targets of this project to redraw Jerusalem's demographic map according to Israel's illegal annexation plans.

The PLO concluded by noting that the continuation of demolition and expulsion policies constitutes a clear violation of international law, and called for serious action by international bodies. The statement called on the United Nations, the European Union, and influential countries to move beyond the stage of issuing condemnation statements and to protect Palestinian rights in Jerusalem by adopting practical deterrent measures. The Jerusalem Affairs Department emphasized that the only way to end these measures is through a decisive international stance that prevents the continuation of the occupiers' policies of imposing demographic changes through coercive force.

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