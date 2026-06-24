Workforce Reduction in U.S. Security Agencies; Beginning of Massive Wave of Employee Dismissals from National Intelligence Directorate

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): CNN reported that Bill Bolty, the acting head of the U.S. National Intelligence Directorate, has begun implementing a comprehensive plan for workforce reduction and restructuring of this institution. This measure is being carried out in line with Donald Trump's efforts to reorganize security and intelligence institutions, as well as to reduce public government spending; an issue that has sparked much controversy alongside heated debates over the role and influence of federal institutions in the United States.

Informed sources told this network that the dismissal process has already begun, and the main goal of this plan is to eliminate those referred to as "deep state elements," meaning employees and bureaucrats believed to oppose the current administration's approaches and policies. According to reports, immediately after appointing Bolty, Trump communicated his mission to downsize this organization, which oversees 18 different intelligence agencies and institutions.

It is said that Bolty began his duties even one day earlier than the scheduled date and immediately requested a complete list of all employees to prepare for the restructuring process. According to this report, the largest wave of workforce reduction is expected to target sensitive centers such as the "National Counterterrorism Center" and the "National Counterintelligence and Security Center." Previously, Trump had emphasized in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence had become excessively bloated and lacked the necessary efficiency.

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