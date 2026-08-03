Ayatollah Modarresi: Selection of Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Khamenei as Leader, Source of Satisfaction

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in a meeting with Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Taqi Modarresi, while expressing his delight at meeting this religious authority and benefiting from his guidance, stated, "Whenever I have the opportunity to be in your presence, I benefit from your elevated, open, and forward-looking perspective on the Shiite world, seminaries, and developments in the Islamic world. This perspective has been very guiding and inspiring for the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly."

He then presented a report on the activities of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and said, "One of the serious approaches of the Assembly in recent years has been attention to various groups and currents affiliated with the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.). In this regard, a specialized committee has been established to study and communicate with various sects, and connections with Zaydis, Baharites, Alawites, Bektashis, and other groups close to the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) are being seriously pursued. In various trips, especially in African countries, we have held numerous meetings with the leaders of these currents, which have been met with great reception and very positive results."

Zaydis and New Capacities of the Islamic World

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to developments in Yemen, stated, "The Zaydis have today become an important phenomenon in the Islamic world, and in some narrations related to the end times, the role of the Yemenis and the companions of the banners has also been mentioned. This capacity requires more scientific, cultural, and civilizational attention."

The Historical Connection of Bektashism with Shiism and the Necessity of a Civilizational Perspective

He further referred to the Assembly's programs regarding the Bektashis and said, "We have been pursuing this issue for more than thirteen years, and even the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has paid attention to it and offered recommendations. At the birthplace of Haji Bektash Veli, the ground has been laid for the establishment of a cultural complex, and the Alawites themselves have announced that they are ready to cover its costs. Based on historical research, Haji Bektash was a Shiite figure and one of the custodians of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.), and if this truth is explained to the followers of Bektashism, it can deepen their connection with the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

The Necessity of a Civilizational Perspective on Currents Close to the AhlulBayt (a.s.)

Ayatollah Ramazani, referring to the obstacles on this path, added, "In this field, in addition to some security obstacles, we sometimes face obstacles within the seminaries themselves. While if we do not have a civilizational and comprehensive view of these groups, we will miss great opportunities."

Interaction with the People of the Book Based on Shiite Jurisprudential Foundations

Referring to his own jurisprudential foundations regarding interaction with the People of the Book, he said, "In jurisprudential discussions, like the view of some great scholars, I believe in the inherent purity of the People of the Book, and during my time in Germany, I acted on this basis. Accordingly, we provided the ground for the presence and dialogue with Christians in Islamic centers; although we also faced some criticism on this path."

Interfaith Dialogue and the Global Reflection of the Teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to interfaith dialogues, added, "In recent years, we have held numerous meetings with Christian thinkers. This year, we invited one of the prominent Christian researchers from London, who has written a valuable book about Imam Hussain (a.s.), to Iran. Research has also shown that more than one hundred prominent Christian thinkers and writers have written scientific and literary works about figures such as the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.), Lady Fatimah (a.s.), Imam Hassan (a.s.), Imam Hussain (a.s.), and Lady Zainab (a.s.), some of which are very valuable in terms of content and scholarly rigor."

The Expanding Influence of AhlulBayt (a.s.) Thought in the Islamic World

Ayatollah Ramazani further, referring to the capacities of the Islamic world, stated, "In Pakistan, although Shiites make up about 18 percent of the population, a large portion of Sunnis have been influenced by the thoughts of Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and in many issues, they are close to the discourse of the AhlulBayt (a.s.). Also, in Europe, many examples of this tendency are observed; to the extent that in one of the large mosques in Paris, the Shafi'i Friday prayer leader would respectfully mention the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.), Lady Fatimah (a.s.), Imam Hassan (a.s.), and Imam Hussain (a.s.) in his Friday sermons."

Criticizing some limited views in the seminaries, he stated, "One of our serious problems is that sometimes great capacities in the Islamic world are overlooked due to some limited perspectives. While figures such as Imam Khomeini (r.a.), Allamah Tabatabai, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, and other great scholars have always had a civilizational and trans-sectarian view in introducing the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

Returning Seminaries to the Centrality of the Quran

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in another part of his remarks, expressing concern about the neglect of the Holy Quran in some academic centers, said, "One of our serious concerns is the return of seminaries to the Holy Quran. The Quran should be the center of religious education, research, and propagation, and of course, its understanding should be done in light of the interpretation of the AhlulBayt (a.s.). The Shiite exegetical heritage is very rich and should be given more attention in the seminaries than in the past."

Emphasis on the Scientific and Intellectual Position of Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Khamenei

He further, referring to the designation of Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Khamenei as the Supreme Leader, stated, "Given the current circumstances, these days there is less opportunity to meet with him, but I have been familiar with him from the past and have had good scientific and intellectual connections. He is a figure of asceticism, knowledge, ijtihad, and deep political insight, and is considered one of the influential figures of the seminaries."

Ayatollah Ramazani concluded by addressing Ayatollah Modarresi, saying, "We hope that conditions will be provided for us to be more in your presence in Iraq and to continuously present reports on the activities of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly. We will also identify and publish your valuable scientific works that have not yet been reflected on the WikiShia platform, making them available to researchers and interested individuals."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly concluded his remarks by expressing gratitude for the scientific position, religious authority, cultural services, and decades-long efforts of Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Taqi Modarresi in elevating the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), and emphasized the continuation of scientific and cultural cooperation between the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and the office of this esteemed authority.

The Necessity of Transformation in Seminaries; The Quran, the Prophet (p.b.u.h), the AhlulBayt (a.s.), and the Social Movement

Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Taqi Modarresi, a senior Shiite religious authority in Iraq, emphasizing the necessity of transformation in the seminaries, described the Quran as the main axis of this transformation and said, "The seminary must move away from introversion and, with a global vision, pursue the movement of introducing the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) throughout the world." Referring to his experience of dialogue with religious leaders at the Vatican, he also emphasized the cooperation of followers of divine religions in serving humanity.

Experience of Interfaith Dialogue at the Vatican; Invitation to Cooperation Among Followers of Divine Religions

Ayatollah Modarresi further, referring to his presence at the meeting of religious leaders at the Vatican, stated, "At one of the meetings of religious leaders held with the presence of the Pope and a group of world religious leaders, based on the teachings of the Holy Quran, I emphasized that in some verses, faith in God and the Day of Judgment has been introduced as a ground for interaction and cooperation among human beings. At that meeting, I addressed the religious leaders, saying that we all believe we are connected to the one God, so we must cooperate to serve human beings and solve the problems of human societies. These remarks received widespread reflection at that conference, although they were not reflected as expected in some Islamic countries."

This religious authority, emphasizing the necessity of fundamental transformation in the seminaries, said, "I believe the seminary should be based on three pillars: first, the Holy Quran; second, the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and the AhlulBayt (a.s.); and third, a social movement and action. The main focus of education and research in the seminary should be the Quran, and Quranic teachings should be explained in light of the interpretation of the AhlulBayt (a.s.). Also, the position of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h.) alongside the AhlulBayt (a.s.) should not be diminished, but rather his life, words, behavior, and ethics should be comprehensively included in the seminary curriculum."

Stating that a seminary student should consider himself a preacher of religion from the very beginning of his academic path, he added, "From the first day a person learns the teachings of religion, he has the duty to convey it to others. The seminary should not merely train researchers and teachers, but should strengthen the spirit of movement, propagation, social responsibility, and action in students, so that they consider themselves obligated to convey the message of Islam and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) to the world."

Proposal for the Formation of an Assembly of Shiite Religious Authorities and Thinkers

Ayatollah Modarresi also proposed the formation of an assembly of prominent Shiite religious authorities and thinkers, saying, "If a group of religious authorities and prominent scientific figures of the Shiite world regularly convene and publish their views on important issues of the Islamic world and the teachings of the Quran and the AhlulBayt (a.s.), this action can play an important role in correctly introducing Shiite thought and answering the questions of the Islamic world."

Azerbaijan and the Shiite World; The Necessity of Targeted Cultural Activity

Referring to the propagation capacities of the Shiite world, he described the Republic of Azerbaijan as one of the most important arenas for cultural activity, and stated, "Azerbaijan is one of the countries with a Shiite majority, and this capacity should be utilized to expand the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.). It is necessary to prepare and publish religious works, statements, and cultural productions in Azerbaijani, and to use the widespread presence of Azerbaijani pilgrims in Karbala to strengthen cultural and ideological ties."

Arbaeen; A Global Opportunity to Introduce the Culture of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)

This religious authority described the Arbaeen pilgrimage as an unparalleled opportunity to propagate the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and said, "Today, millions of pilgrims from various countries are present in Karbala, and this capacity is a great opportunity to introduce the culture of the AhlulBayt (a.s.); a capacity that should be utilized more than ever for scientific, cultural, and propagational purposes."

He further, referring to the position of the seminaries in the intellectual guidance of the Islamic world, emphasized the necessity of overcoming internal differences and moving toward the global mission of Shiism, and added, "If the seminaries, with their focus on the Quran, the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h), the AhlulBayt (a.s.), and with a spirit of movement and global responsibility, many internal differences will also decrease, and the great capacities of the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) will be increasingly introduced to the world."

Ayatollah Modarresi's Emphasis on Continuing the Path of the Martyred Leader and Preserving the Experience of the Islamic Revolution

In the concluding part of his remarks, Ayatollah Modarresi, referring to the selection of Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Khamenei, expressed his satisfaction with this choice and added, "If another person had assumed this responsibility, there was a concern that the experience, path, and legacy of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution would gradually fade." He emphasized the necessity of preserving and continuing this experience and valuable asset for the future of the Islamic world.

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