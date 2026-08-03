Report on Meeting of ABWA’s Secretary-General with Christian Thinker Chris Hewer

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the sidelines of the global Arbaeen pilgrimage, Professor Chris Hewer, a prominent Christian theologian from Ireland and author of the book "Hussain and the Struggle for Justice," met and held discussions with Ayatollah Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly. This meeting, held in a spiritual atmosphere, focused on the global dimensions of the Ashura movement and the mission of explaining the truth of Imam Hussain (a.s.) to humanity.

Commendation of Professor Hewer's Scientific Works and Invitation to Iran

At the beginning of this meeting, Ayatollah Ramazani expressed deep satisfaction with the presence of this thinker in the sacred atmosphere of Arbaeen, and praising Professor Hewer's publications, invited him to spend a research period in Iran to engage more closely with prominent scholars and specialists in the field of the AhlulBayt (a.s.).

Explaining Responsible Spirituality in the School of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, emphasizing the harmony of the teachings of this family with human nature and rationality, stated, "The spirituality that the AhlulBayt (a.s.) introduces is precisely in the arena of responsibility." Categorizing different types of spirituality, he noted, "We have escapist spiritualities that lead a person to isolation, and even spiritualities that are opposed to responsibility and challenge the social dimensions of human life; but in the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), the deeper the spirituality, the greater the individual and social commitment and responsibility of the person."

Arbaeen; More Than a Simple Walk

Ayatollah Ramazani, criticizing the superficial view of this phenomenon, stated, "Arbaeen is a boundless ocean and a miracle. It should not be viewed merely as a walk; this is a very narrow and limited perspective." He emphasized that there is no parallel to Ashura and Arbaeen with all their unique characteristics anywhere in the world.

Exposing the Bias of Western Media

In another part of his remarks, he criticized the performance of Western media and said, "Instead of seeing the beauty and luminosity of this human ocean that polishes the mind, these media focus on minor details. For example, if a glass of water is drunk and a container is left on the ground somewhere, they take a picture of that to say hygiene is not observed; they do not see a glass of clear, luminous water and only want to convey marginal flaws to the world to keep the truth hidden."

Professor Chris Hewer's Four-Part Strategy for Conveying the Message of Arbaeen

Subsequently, Professor Chris Hewer presented a detailed analysis of how to introduce Arbaeen to different audiences and identified four target groups:

Uninformed Westerners

He emphasized that many people in the West who are unaware of Arbaeen are not to blame; rather, a proper introduction has not been given. His suggestion is to invite journalists and accurately explain the experience they are about to encounter before they enter this space.

Pilgrims on the Path

Hewer believes that pilgrims should be taught what to learn from these experiences; otherwise, they will just spend time and leave. He suggested preparing guidebooks so that the pilgrim knows what meaning to seek in Karbala.

People of Faith (Believers of Religions)

For this group, Karbala should be interpreted in the framework of their own religious experiences, because this experience belongs to all of humanity and can create a profound moral and spiritual transformation.

Non-Believers

This Irish thinker emphasized that even those who do not believe in any religion, because they are "human" and possess "nature," are the audience of Arbaeen. The message should reach them in such a way that their conscience is awakened, they become better people, and ultimately, through knowing Imam Hussain (a.s.), they become "more Hussaini."

In conclusion, Ayatollah Ramazani, affirming Professor Hewer's remarks, cited the famous saying of Imam Hussain (a.s.), "If you have no religion, at least be free in your own world." He stated, "This saying precisely points to that common human aspect. Imam Hussain (a.s.) is not only a model for Shiites and Muslims, but a model for all monotheists and all of humanity."

At the end of this meeting, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly expressed the hope that these days would be the best of Professor Hewer's life, and stated that a ceremony would be held to honor his valuable scientific efforts.

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