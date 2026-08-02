Arbaeen, Concrete Manifestation of Ghadir in Present Era: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, visiting the AhlulBayt (a.s.) University in Iraq along the great Arbaeen pilgrimage route, addressed a gathering of pilgrims and academics. In this speech, while explaining the profound dimensions of the Hussaini movement, he described Arbaeen as the continuation and concrete manifestation of the event of Ghadir in the present era.

Stating that "Ashura is the embodiment of Ghadir and a precise and comprehensive interpretation of Islam," Ayatollah Ramazani said, "Ghadir means the governance of the best and the active participation of the people in determining their own destiny, and Arbaeen precisely cries out this same message."

Referring to the deviations after the Prophet's (p.b.u.h) passing, Ayatollah Ramazani noted, "What happened that only 30 years after the Prophet, the silent Quran was put on a spear, and 50 years later, the head of the speaking Quran, Hussain (a.s.), was raised on a spear?" He emphasized that during this period, everything was turned upside down, and ignorance returned; therefore, Imam Hussain (a.s.) was martyred so that Islam in its true sense could survive.

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly further added, "Before the Karbala movement, religion for the people was only a matter of tasting and sampling, and had no role in the fabric of life, behavior, and family, but the struggle of Lady Zainab (a.s.) and the pure blood of the Imam brought Islam from the margins to the center and made it global."

In another part of his speech, Ayatollah Ramazani addressed the current position of Islam in the geometry of global power and stated, "Today, Islam is the greatest power in the world, standing against criminals and colonizers." Criticizing some regional countries, he said, "At one time, the forces, equipment, and aircraft of the arrogant powers would come to the Persian Gulf countries, and these countries had become 'bases of disbelief,' but today, Islam alone stands against the entire disbelief."

Warning against the conspiracies of enemies, he emphasized, "Today, if the Arbaeen movement is harmed, religion will be destroyed"; therefore, this great movement must continue as a prelude to the Appearance.

He added, "The definitive message of Arbaeen is that countries should neither be dominators nor dominated, but should stand against 'international thieves' and those who plunder the world's wealth with the slogan 'Away with humiliation.'"

Ayatollah Ramazani further emphasized that "the martyred Imam has created a global resurrection," and said, "Today, we are witnessing an awakening in America and Europe, and people there have risen up; because the great Imam (r.a.) and the martyred Imam of the Ummah have placed us on the right path of history."

He described the right path of history as meaning helping the oppressed and opposing the oppressors, and stated that Arbaeen saves humanity from ignorance, bewilderment, and wandering, so that the path and destination are properly recognized.

In the concluding part of his remarks, Ayatollah Ramazani, to illustrate the power of spirituality and the world's return toward monotheism, recounted a memory from his trip to Georgia and pointed to the remarkable transformations that have occurred after decades of atheist rule. Describing the details of his meeting with the Archbishop of the Georgian Orthodox Church, he said, "At that meeting, this high-ranking Christian figure told me, 'You did not see the 70 years of rule of disbelief here; when in this land, mosques and churches were turned into warehouses.'"

Ayatollah Ramazani further emphasized the shift in the balance of power in favor of the truth front and said, "This archbishop, with a regret mixed with hope, pointed out that today, the same mosques that had once become warehouses have been revived and are echoing the call of truth-seeking and monotheism throughout the world."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly considered this great historical transformation as a prelude to an even greater change, and stated, "God willing, we will soon witness the voice of Imam Mahdi (a.s.) resonating in the world, saying, 'I am the awaited Imam and the avenger; I have come to avenge the unjustly shed blood of Hussain ibn Ali (a.s.)'; a vengeance that all truth-seekers of the world have pursued throughout history."

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