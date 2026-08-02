Ashura Thought Shattered Iron Dome, Forced U.S. Warships to Retreat: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Ramazani addressed a gathering of physicians and medical staff at the AhlulBayt (a.s.) University procession in Iraq, which included a number of prominent physicians from Iran and Iraq, as well as scholars and thinkers from Palestine and Pakistan.

Arbaeen and Imam Hussain (a.s.); A Common Ideal of Humanity and the Revival of True Islam

At the beginning of his remarks, Ayatollah Ramazani stated that the Arbaeen pilgrimage and the personality of Imam Hussain (a.s.) are a common matter among all Muslims and indeed the entire human community. Raising the question of how, only 50 years after the Prophet's passing, the head of his grandson was raised on a spear, he referred to historical deviations and said, "The Umayyads and Abbasids used Islam not for guidance but as a tool for power and achieving their own desires, and none of them were concerned about religion."

Ayatollah Ramazani further emphasized that during that era, an "inverted Islam" had become prevalent, and stated, "They left behind an Islam without jihad, without happiness, without perfection, and without enjoining good and forbidding evil, which with Yazid's rise to power, was effectively doomed." He added, "Today, there are two approaches to Islam; one view considers religion as the 'opium of the masses,' and the other, the Western view, limits Islam solely to prayer and personal experience, but the Islamic Revolution returned religion to the fabric of life and the arena of governance to stand against criminals."

Palestine; The Primary Issue of Islamic Civilization and the Collapse of Arrogance's Hollow Awe

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, pointing out that the power of Islam today is manifested in the issue of Palestine and the resistance in Gaza, stated, "The Palestinian issue is no longer merely a security or political matter, but a civilizational, moral, and human dignity-related issue."

In this regard, he said, "If the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h) or Imam Mahdi (a.s.) were present today, their first and foremost concern would be the issue of Palestine as the primary issue of the Islamic world."

Explaining the supposed invincibility of the enemies, Ayatollah Ramazani noted, "Ashura thought caused the Zionist 'Iron Dome' to be struck, and the U.S. warships, whose presence once caused trembling, after encountering resistance in the Persian Gulf, were forced to retreat." He considered these events a definite defeat for armies that considered themselves invincible and emphasized that all these are blessings of the path that the two Imams of the Revolution have laid before the Ummah.

The Awakening of Dormant Consciences and the Movement Toward a Unified Islamic Ummah

In another part of his remarks, he referred to the role of the pure blood shed along the path of history and said, "Just as the blood of Imam Hussain (a.s.) kept Islam alive, today the martyrdom of Iranian and Iraqi youth side by side has awakened dormant consciences in the world." Ayatollah Ramazani stated that according to the teachings of the "martyred Imam," the world is divided into dominators and dominated, but the religious system accepts neither, and the slogan "Away with humiliation" has today been realized in its true sense.

Ayatollah Ramazani concluded by emphasizing the necessity of moving toward the formation of a "unified Islamic Ummah," and considered the greatest suffering of the Islamic world to be the subservience of some Muslim countries to the arrogant system. Referring to the Leader's letters to European and American youth, he stated, "This movement has awakened and strengthened the resolve of Western youth against the system of domination, and with the preservation of this global resurrection and the unity of Muslims, the Zionist and arrogant system is in decline, and in the not-too-distant future, we will witness the collapse of the colonial system."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly concluded by expressing gratitude for the efforts of physicians in both classical and traditional medicine in serving the pilgrims.

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