Russian Patriarch Expresses Gratitude for Message of Iran’s Supreme Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Kazem Jalali, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia, visited the official residence of Patriarch Kirill, the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, and delivered the message of Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

In this meeting, the Iranian Ambassador, while expressing gratitude for the Russian Patriarch's separate messages of condolences on the martyrdom of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution and congratulations on the selection of the new leader, presented the response message of Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Khamenei to Patriarch Kirill.

The Russian Patriarch also expressed gratitude for the "valuable message" of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and said, "Given the close relations between the two countries, there is a good opportunity for exchanging views on bilateral relations."

Patriarch Kirill, expressing his deep sorrow over the killing and suffering of people in various parts of the world, including the Iranian people's confrontation with enemies, added, "I pray for the establishment of peace and security in the region, and especially for the health of the Iranian people who are standing firm and resisting."

Referring to the dialogues between the Orthodox Church and Islamic denominations in Iran and the activities of the joint commission of the two countries, he emphasized the continuation of these dialogues and said, "Russian Christians today have good relations with the Islamic community of Iran."

The Russian Patriarch noted, "The Orthodox Church and Muslims of Iran share close and common positions on various issues such as moral matters, the role of religion in daily life, relationships, and family matters."

He further expressed regret that ethics and the family foundation are being weakened in some countries around the world. The Russian Patriarch also emphasized the importance of strengthening religious, academic, and scientific cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Patriarch Kirill, referring to the dispatch of a delegation from the Russian Orthodox Church to participate in the farewell and funeral ceremonies of Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, the martyred leader of the Revolution, said, "The members of this delegation presented a report on their visit, which indicated a warm welcome not only from officials but also from ordinary Iranian citizens."

He added, "This is a sign of the closeness between Iran and Russia, as well as the closeness between the followers of Islam and Christianity."

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