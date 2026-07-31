Hundreds of Thousands of Yemenis March in Support of Yemen's Armed Forces

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hundreds of thousands of residents of Sana'a and surrounding areas gathered today at Al-Sabeen Square despite heavy rain, chanting in defense of the resistance and Yemen's armed forces.

The Yemenis took to the streets with the slogans "Blockade in Response to Blockade" and "Escalation in Response to Escalation," expressing support for the continued naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.

The statement of the march "Blockade in Response to Blockade and Escalation in Response to Escalation" in Sana'a read, "We once again give full authority to Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah, to take appropriate decisions to lift the blockade on Yemen, end the oppression of the nation, and reclaim the country's wealth and sovereignty."

"We support the operations of the armed forces in implementing the equation of 'blockade in response to blockade and escalation in response to escalation.' We welcome the naval blockade of Saudi Arabia until the unjust blockade of Yemen ends, and we emphasize that we are prepared to pay any price in this just battle."

"We support military operations against ships violating the shipping ban of the Saudi enemy. We condemn the American-Saudi aggression against the Iraqi nation, its security institutions and bodies, as well as its dear fighters."

"We call on all nations of the region to take action to counter the dangerous plans of the Zionist regime against the sanctities of these nations. On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, we reaffirm our steadfast position on the Palestinian cause, support for Gaza, and all fields of the axis of resistance."

"We are committed to the equation of the unity of the fields of Islam and jihad, and we reject the principle of targeting and isolating any of the fronts. Any price we pay is nothing compared to what the enemy seeks through changing the Middle East and implementing its criminal project named 'Greater Israel.'"

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