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Hadi al-Amiri's Explicit Warning to Saudi Arabia: We Will Take Revenge!

1 August 2026 - 00:18
News ID: 1847283
Hadi al-Amiri's Explicit Warning to Saudi Arabia: We Will Take Revenge!

The head of the Badr Organization, stating that "Iraq will emerge victorious and remain strong and united," emphasized that the blood of the martyrs of the American-Saudi aggression against Hashd al-Shaabi positions will not be in vain, and that revenge will be taken.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hadi al-Amiri, the Secretary-General of Iraq's Badr Organization, said, "The blood of the martyrs (referring to the martyrs of the recent terrorist aggression by the United States and the Saudi regime against Iraq) will never be in vain, and we will certainly take revenge for their blood."

He noted, "Those (referring to the Al Saud regime) who until yesterday were sending car bombs and suicide terrorists to Iraq, have now returned and are firing missiles at Iraq."

The Secretary-General of Iraq's Badr Organization emphasized, "Iraq will certainly emerge victorious and will remain strong and united."

It is worth noting that in the recent terrorist aggression by the United States and the Saudi regime against Hashd al-Shaabi positions, at least 20 Hashd al-Shaabi fighters and Iranian advisors were martyred, and 32 others were wounded.

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