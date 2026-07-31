Hadi al-Amiri's Explicit Warning to Saudi Arabia: We Will Take Revenge!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hadi al-Amiri, the Secretary-General of Iraq's Badr Organization, said, "The blood of the martyrs (referring to the martyrs of the recent terrorist aggression by the United States and the Saudi regime against Iraq) will never be in vain, and we will certainly take revenge for their blood."

He noted, "Those (referring to the Al Saud regime) who until yesterday were sending car bombs and suicide terrorists to Iraq, have now returned and are firing missiles at Iraq."

The Secretary-General of Iraq's Badr Organization emphasized, "Iraq will certainly emerge victorious and will remain strong and united."

It is worth noting that in the recent terrorist aggression by the United States and the Saudi regime against Hashd al-Shaabi positions, at least 20 Hashd al-Shaabi fighters and Iranian advisors were martyred, and 32 others were wounded.

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