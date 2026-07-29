Hundreds march in Washington demanding Netanyahu's arrest under ICC warrant

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of protesters have marched in Washington, DC, demanding that US authorities enforce the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against visiting Israeli regime's premier Netanyahu.

Videos verified by Al Jazeera show the protesters marching towards the White House despite heavy rain and an enhanced security presence.

Separately, some protesters managed to storm the lobby of the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown, where war criminal Netanyahu was having dinner.

Videos show the protesters trying to make it to the restaurant where Netanyahu was eating, before security officials forcibly remove them. Chants of “Bibi, Bibi, you can’t hide… you’re committing genocide,” can be heard in the footage.

The ICC issued the warrant for Netanyahu and former Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant in 2024, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

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