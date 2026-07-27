Netanyahu Attacks Zahran Mamdani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Prime Minister of the Zionist regime accused the Muslim mayor of New York, who called him a war criminal, of spreading hatred.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, in response to the remarks of Zahran Mamdani, the Mayor of New York, accused him of "spreading hatred." Mamdani had previously called Netanyahu a "war criminal" because of the Gaza war and had called for his arrest if he traveled to New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

Netanyahu, who plans to travel to New York to attend the annual UN General Assembly session in September, told Fox News regarding Mamdani, "He is supposed to be the mayor of all New Yorkers—Jews, Christians, Muslims, and everyone—but he is trying to pit one group against another."

The Prime Minister of the Zionist regime also claimed that the ICC war crimes charges against him are "fabricated and baseless." Referring to the misconduct allegations against Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the court who was removed from his position on Friday, he claimed that the arrest warrant issued by this prosecutor against him was an attempt to divert public opinion.

Netanyahu also expressed concern about the weakening of bipartisan support for the Zionist regime in the United States and said that progressive Democrats and leftists aligned with Mamdani's camp are creating divisions. Claiming that anti-Semitism is on the rise in the United States and other Western countries, he said, "When I speak with people in New York, which has the second largest Jewish population in the world, Jews say they feel very insecure. This whole situation is wrong."

Zahran Mamdani, the Democratic Muslim mayor of New York, who during last year's election campaign promised to mobilize city police to enforce Netanyahu's arrest warrant, said in a video message last week, while emphasizing that New York City does not have the legal authority to arrest the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, that he would call on federal officials to take action to enforce Netanyahu's arrest warrant. He stated, "Benjamin Netanyahu, or any other fugitive war criminal, will not be welcomed in New York City."

This comes as Donald Trump, the U.S. President, on Monday in a message on social media assured Netanyahu that "during his stay in the United States, he will not be arrested under any circumstances or in any manner." The Prime Minister of the Zionist regime is expected to travel to Washington today to meet with Trump and also to attend the memorial service for Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator and staunch supporter of Israel who passed away suddenly two weeks ago.

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