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Iran's Deputy FM: U.S. Calls ICC "Corrupt" Because It Has Prosecuted Criminal It Supports

27 July 2026 - 21:02
News ID: 1845875
Iran's Deputy FM: U.S. Calls ICC "Corrupt" Because It Has Prosecuted Criminal It Supports

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister wrote, "The Americans call the ICC 'corrupt' because it has dared to prosecute a criminal favored by Washington."

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Kazem Gharibabadi, the Deputy for Legal and International Affairs of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote in a message on the social media platform X, "The Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, who is a defendant with an ICC arrest warrant, has brazenly announced that the U.S. Secretary of State has promised to take action against the court that is prosecuting him."

He added, "They call the court 'corrupt' because it has dared to prosecute a criminal favored by Washington."

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