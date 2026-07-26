CIA Works for Israel, Not for America: American Security Analyst

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): John Kiriakou, a security analyst and intelligence expert, in frank remarks about the current state of the CIA, emphasized that this agency has come under the influence of Zionist lobbies.

In these remarks, Kiriakou said, "The only conclusion that can be drawn is that the CIA is currently working for Israel, not for America."

Analyzing the structural changes in this agency, he stated, "When individuals like Mike Pompeo, who was one of the most prominent Zionists in Congress, are present at the highest levels of the CIA, policies are directed by them; while by definition, the CIA should be a support organization for implementing policies, not an institution that sets policy."

Kiriakou, referring to the agency's history, added, "Historically, the CIA resisted some Israeli positions, but with recent changes and the presence of figures like Pompeo, this entire process has been transformed.

This security analyst also referred to the role of financial lobbies and said, "When there is constant pressure from Congress, and almost all representatives receive financial support from AIPAC, and those who do not follow this lobby's line are eliminated in the primaries, the independence of intelligence organizations is destroyed."

He concluded by emphasizing, "In such circumstances, organizations eventually realize that they are in fact working for the Israelis."

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