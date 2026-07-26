Washington and Tel Aviv Miscalculated Iran's Capabilities: Israeli Former Officer

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Tzvika Haimovich, the former commander of the Zionist regime's air defense system, in remarks examined Iran's military capabilities and the West's assessment errors.

Haimovich admitted that Tel Aviv and Washington have miscalculated Iran's military capabilities and its capacity for rapid power reconstruction, and Iran's recent attacks have proven contrary to previous estimates.

This former Zionist commander said that despite Donald Trump's claim of destroying 92 percent of Iran's missile capability, Tehran has succeeded in penetrating U.S. defense systems over the past two weeks and targeting nine U.S. military bases in various parts of the Middle East.

Haimovich, enumerating three main components of Iran's military power, said, "The high readiness of missile and drone systems, the effective performance of the command and control system, and the high speed of combat power recovery after attacks are among the most important capabilities that Iran still maintains."

He added that the very short time gap between the U.S. attack and Iran's response indicates that Iran's command and control system remains active and efficient.

Referring to Iran's firing of more than 60 ballistic missiles toward Jordan, particularly the Aqaba area and the joint U.S.-Jordan base in Al-Azraq, he stated that a country capable of firing such a volume of missiles even before the start of a full-scale war will undoubtedly rebuild its capabilities faster than the West imagines.

He further acknowledged past strategic errors, saying, "Over the past three years, we have repeatedly underestimated the enemy's capabilities and its capacity for power recovery; the same mistake we made regarding Hamas and Hezbollah, and now we are facing it with regard to Iran."

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