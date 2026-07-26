Mayor of London: Netanyahu Must Be Arrested If He Travels to UK

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The statements of Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, regarding the necessity of arresting Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, if he travels to the UK, have sparked a new wave of diplomatic tensions between London and Tel Aviv.

In an interview with Channel 4 News, Sadiq Khan, referring to the arrest warrant for Netanyahu issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in November 2024, emphasized that the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime is considered "Persona Non Grata" in London.

The Mayor of London, emphasizing that the British government must enforce the ICC ruling without any leniency, said, "Those accused of committing genocide must be held accountable before justice. If Netanyahu travels to Britain, I will pressure the central government to ensure the enforcement of international law. Those who have committed such crimes have no place in London."

The open support of the Mayor of London for the ICC ruling, which the Zionist regime strongly rejects, was met with an immediate reaction from Tel Aviv. The Zionist regime's embassy in Britain condemned Sadiq Khan's statements, accusing him of overstepping diplomatic norms and standards.

The report stated that the call for Netanyahu's arrest is Sadiq Khan's strongest position since the beginning of the Gaza war. Since the start of the conflict, he has consistently emphasized the necessity of enforcing international law and had previously called on the British government to comprehensively review and suspend arms and military equipment export licenses to the Zionist regime. He also called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate opening of humanitarian aid crossings.

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