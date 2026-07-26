Hamas: Burning of Two Mosques in West Bank Organized Crime, Clear Assault on Islamic Sanctities

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mahmoud Mardawi, a Hamas leader, stated in a statement that the burning of two mosques in the Nablus and Tulkarm provinces is a clear violation of religious, moral, and human values. These remarks came after Israeli settlers, in two separate attacks, set fire to a mosque in the village of Kur in southern Tulkarm and a mosque under construction in the town of Qasra in southern Nablus.

This Hamas official called on Islamic and Arab countries, as well as international institutions, to take a firm stance against attacks on Islamic holy sites and to work toward prosecuting the perpetrators of these actions and preventing their recurrence.

He also accused the Zionist regime's authorities of supporting and inciting settlers to carry out these attacks.

According to published reports, settler attacks on mosques, agricultural lands, and Palestinian property in the West Bank have increased in recent years.

Reports by human rights and Palestinian institutions also indicate the continuation of violence, the expansion of settlements, and attacks on civilians and religious sites in occupied areas; an issue that Palestinians assess as part of efforts to intensify pressure and change the demographic fabric of the West Bank.

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